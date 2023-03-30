Pitching probables: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (0-0); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (0-0)
Bottom line: Chicago went 74-88 overall and 37-44 in home games a season ago. The Cubs scored 4.1 runs per game while allowing 4.5 last season. Milwaukee had an 86-76 record overall and a 40-41 record on the road last season. The Brewers pitching staff averaged 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 4.2 runs per game in the 2022 season.
Injuries: Cubs: Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow). Brewers: Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
Bottom line: Houston went 106-56 overall and 55-26 at home a season ago. The Astros averaged 8.3 hits per game in the 2022 season with 3.2 extra base hits per game. Chicago went 81-81 overall and 44-37 in road games a season ago. The White Sox averaged 8.9 hits per game last season and totaled 149 home runs.
Injuries: Astros: Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (thumb). White Sox: None listed.
Toronto Blue Jays at St. Louis Cardinals
Time: 3:10 p.m.
TV: Bally Sports Midwest
Pitching probables: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (0-0); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (0-0)
Bottom line: St. Louis had a 93-69 record overall and a 53-28 record in home games last season. The Cardinals averaged 8.5 hits per game last season while batting a collective .252. Toronto had a 92-70 record overall and a 45-36 record on the road last season. The Blue Jays averaged 9.0 hits per game in the 2022 season with 3.2 extra base hits per game.
Injuries: Cardinals: Wilking Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Adam Wainwright: 15-Day IL (groin). Blue Jays: None listed.
Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals
Time: 3:10 p.m.
TV: Bally Sports North
Pitching probables: Twins: Pablo Lopez (0-0); Royals: Zack Greinke (0-0)
Bottom line: Kansas City went 65-96 overall and 39-42 in home games a season ago. The Royals averaged 8.2 hits per game last season while batting a collective .244. Minnesota went 78-84 overall and 32-49 on the road last season. The Twins averaged 8.4 hits per game last season and totaled 178 home runs.
Injuries: Royals: Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder). Twins: Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee)
