American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco says his league has never “plotted” with ESPN to undermine another conference by poaching its schools.
Aresco addressed conference realignment Wednesday during the AAC’s virtual football media day, saying the league is not actively looking to add schools.
“Our conference has never strategically aligned or plotted with ESPN to influence conference structures,” Aresco said.
Last week, the Big 12 accused ESPN of encouraging at least one other conference to raid that conference as it tries find a way forward with Texas and Oklahoma on their way to the Southeastern Conference. The AAC was reported to be the conference ESPN was incentivizing to woo Big 12 teams.
Aresco denied that and said he has not been in contact with any Big 12 schools, but did say the conference will always act in its best interest.
“If there are schools interested in us and they enhance our brand, why wouldn’t we consider them?” Aresco said.
He added: “We never talk about whether anybody reaches out to us.”
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears signed veteran linebacker Alec Ogletree to a one-year contract on Wednesday. The 6-foot-2, 235-pound Ogletree has started all but one of the 95 games he has played in since the St. Louis Rams drafted him with the No. 30 overall pick in 2013 out of Georgia. He has 7 1/2 sacks and 12 interceptions in eight seasons for the Rams, Giants and Jets. Ogletree was signed to the Jets’ practice squad in Week 1 last season, then got released after recording three tackles in two games.
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets signed well-traveled veteran quarterback Josh Johnson, giving them an experienced backup behind rookie Zach Wilson.
Linebacker Brendon White, an undrafted free agent from Rutgers, was waived Wednesday to make room for Johnson.
The 35-year-old Johnson fills a void in the Jets’ quarterbacks room, which had Wilson, Mike White and James Morgan — none of whom has taken a regular-season snap in an NFL game. Coach Robert Saleh said the Jets had been talking to Johnson throughout the offseason, but insisted his presence won’t do anything to deter the development of White or Morgan.
AUTO RACING
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — NASCAR is adjusting its health protocols as COVID-19 cases increase across the country.
Beginning with this weekend’s events at Watkins Glen International, all personnel must wear a face mask in enclosed areas at all times, regardless of vaccination status. Enclosed areas include haulers and buildings, restrooms, the infield care center, race control and suites.
BASEBALL
The Dodgers have agreed to terms on a one-year, $1 million major league contract with free-agent pitcher Cole Hamels, a low-risk investment in a veteran left-hander who could provide rotation depth if Clayton Kershaw is slow to recover from a sore elbow.
The deal, which includes bonuses of $200,000 per start, was confirmed Wednesday by a person familiar with negotiations but not authorized to speak publicly about them. Hamels, 37, will report to the team’s spring training complex in Arizona to build up his arm strength before joining the Dodgers.
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers’ pitching staff has taken a couple more hits with John Axford now out for the season with elbow trouble and Eric Lauer joining the team’s growing COVID-19 injured list.
Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Axford has significant elbow damage and is going over his options after an injury foiled the 38-year-old’s comeback attempt.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon will have season-ending surgery on his right hip, finishing off an injury-plagued second year in Southern California.
The club made the announcement before Wednesday’s game at Texas. Rendon, who was limited to 58 games, had been on the injured list since July 6 with a left hamstring strain. The 31-year-old also missed time with knee and groin injuries.
BASKETBALL
NEW YORK — Kemba Walker will sign with the Knicks after agreeing to a buyout, a source confirmed Wednesday, giving Tom Thibodeau an All-Star upgrade in his backcourt.
Walker had two years and $74 million remaining on his contract with the Thunder, which acquired the 31-year-old as a salary dump from the Celtics. Although Walker struggled last season with injuries, he earned four consecutive All-Star selections from 2017 to 2020 and is only two years removed from averaging 25.6 points with the Hornets.