CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears hired Minnesota Vikings assistant Andrew Janocko as their quarterbacks coach on Thursday.
Janocko joins new coach Matt Eberflus’ staff after spending the past seven years in a variety of roles under Mike Zimmer in Minnesota, most recently as the Vikings quarterbacks coach this past season. He replaces John DeFilippo, who was also Chicago’s pass game coordinator in 2021.
The Bears also hired Tyke Tolbert as wide receivers coach and pass game coordinator and David Overstreet II as assistant defensive backs coach. Tolbert has coached 19 years in the NFL — the past four as the New York Giants wide receivers coach. Overstreet spent the past four seasons in Indianapolis, as defensive quality control coach from 2018 to 2020 and defensive backs coach in 2021, while Eberflus was the Colts defensive coordinator.
Elway says Flores interview was legitimate
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — John Elway is refuting Brian Flores’ claim in a lawsuit that his interview with the Denver Broncos in 2019 was a sham and only conducted to satisfy the NFL’s Rooney Rule.
“While I was not planning to respond publicly to the false and defamatory claims by Brian Flores, I could not be silent any longer with my character, integrity and professionalism being attacked,” the Denver Broncos president of football operations said in a statement released by the team Thursday.
Elway said he seriously considered Flores, one of five candidates for the job that eventually went to then-Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.
NFL says no to stadium watch party
CINCINNATI — The NFL won’t sign off on a Super Bowl watch party at Paul Brown Stadium.
The league sent a letter to stadium officials saying the legal and logistical barriers are too great to allow a broadcast of the game on the stadium’s big screens. The NFL said the decision is consistent with the organization’s rules and policies.
BASKETBALL
Iowa-Ohio State game postponed
IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa men’s basketball game at No. 16 Ohio State scheduled for Thursday in Columbus, Ohio, was postponed due to travel cancellations and inclement weather in the Midwest.
Both teams will work with the Big Ten Conference on a potential date to reschedule the game. Iowa is next scheduled to compete on Sunday against Minnesota at 3:30 p.m. at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
No. 7 Arizona grinds past No. 3 UCLA
TUCSON, Ariz. — Kerr Kriisa scored 16 points and hit a big 3-pointer, Dalen Terry flirted with a triple-double and No. 7 Arizona grinded out a 76-66 win over No. 3 UCLA on Thursday night. Terry finished with 10 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Wildcats.
Clark records triple-double, Hawks roll
MADISON, Wis. — Caitlin Clark notched her fifth triple-double this season, and the sixth of her career, by scoring 27 points with 11 rebounds and 11 assists as the 21st-ranked Iowa women’s basketball team hammered Wisconsin, 84-50, on Thursday night at the Kohl Center.
WRESTLING
Iowa women’s program signs 1st recruit
IOWA CITY — A junior world champion and U.S. Olympic trials finalist is the first member of the Iowa women’s wrestling program’s inaugural signing class.
Coach Clarissa Chun on Thursday announced Kylie Welker of Franksville, Wisconsin, as her first recruit. The 18-year-old Welker won a gold medal at the 2021 Junior World Championships, leading Team USA to its first Junior world team title.