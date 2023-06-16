NCAA Kentucky LSU Baseball
LSU first baseman Tre’ Morgan (left) celebrates after the Tigers defeated Kentucky in a super regional game Sunday in Baton Rouge, La. LSU won, 8-3, to reach the College World Series, which begins today.

 Tyler Kaufman The Associated Press

The College World Series begins its annual run in Omaha today.

The opening games match Oral Roberts against TCU and Florida against Virginia. Openers on Saturday pit Wake Forest against Stanford and LSU against SEC rival Tennessee.

