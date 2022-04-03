Capsules of National League teams, listed by division in order of finish last year:
EAST
ATLANTA BRAVES
2021: 88-73, first place, won World Series.
Manager: Brian Snitker (seventh season).
Opening Day: April 7 vs. Cincinnati.
He's Here: 1B Matt Olson, RHP Kenley Jansen, RHP Collin HcHugh, C Manny Pina, OF Alex Dickerson, RHP Tyler Thornburg, RHP Kirby Yates.
He's Outta Here: 1B Freddie Freeman, OF Jorge Soler, OF Joc Pederson, C Stephen Vogt, OF Ender Inciarte, INF Johan Camargo, INF Pablo Sandoval, OF Cristian Pache, LHP Drew Smyly, RHP Bryse Wilson, RHP Josh Tomlin, RHP Richard Rodriguez.
Top Hitters: 3B Austin Riley (.303, 33 HRs, 107 RBIs, .898 OPS), RF Ronald Acuña Jr. (.283, 24, 52, 17 SBs in 82 games), 2B Ozzie Albies (.259, 30, 106, 40 doubles, 20 SBs), 1B Matt Olson (.271, 39, 111, .911 OPS with Oakland), CF Adam Duvall (.228, 38, 113 with Miami and Atlanta).
Projected Rotation: RH Charlie Morton (14-6, 3.34 ERA, 216 Ks in 185 2/3 IP), LH Max Fried (14-7, 3.04, 158 Ks in 165 2/3 IP), RH Ian Anderson (9-5, 3.58, 124 Ks in 128 1/3 IP), RH Kyle Wright (0-1, 9.95 in 2 games; 1.59 ERA, 5 2/3 IP in World Series), RH Huascar Ynoa (4-6, 4.05, 91 IP).
Key Relievers: RH Kenley Jansen (4-4, 2.22 ERA, 38 saves, 69 IP, 36 hits allowed with Dodgers), LH Will Smith (3-7, 3.44, 37 saves, 87 Ks, 67 IP), LH Tyler Matzek (0-4, 2.57).
Outlook: After winning 14 consecutive division titles from 1991-2005, the Braves are on another roll with four straight NL East championships. Last year's win was capped by the team's first World Series crown since 1995. Atlanta lost Mike Soroka and Acuña to injuries and Marcell Ozuna to an injury and legal problems last year. This year, the major challenge is overcoming the departure of Freeman, the 2020 NL MVP and popular team leader who signed with the Dodgers. Olson, from the Atlanta area, agreed to a $168 million, eight-year contract one day after he was traded to the Braves, signaling the end of Freeman's tenure in Atlanta. Acuña could be back in right field by May. Questions about the back of the rotation could stretch a deep bullpen in the first month, especially when the Braves play 14 consecutive days to open the season before their first off day. The team likely will use six starters during that stretch, creating possible chances for Kyle Muller or Tucker Davidson to make an impression.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES
2021: 82-80, second place.
Manager: Joe Girardi (third season).
Opening Day: April 8 vs. Oakland.
He's Here: OF Nick Castellanos, LF/DH Kyle Schwarber, RHP Corey Knebel, LHP Brad Hand, RHP Jeurys Familia.
He's Outta Here: LF Andrew McCutchen, RHP Hector Neris, RHP Archie Bradley, INF Brad Miller, INF Freddy Galvis, OF Roman Quinn, OF Adam Haseley, C Andrew Knapp, LHP Matt Moore, RHP Chase Anderson.
Top Hitters: RF Bryce Harper (.309, 35 HRs, 84 RBIs, 1.044 OPS, NL MVP), LF Nick Castellanos (.309, 34, 100, .938 OPS for Reds), C J.T. Realmuto (.263, 17, 73), DH/LF Kyle Schwarber (.266, 32, 71 for Nationals and Red Sox), 1B Rhys Hoskins (.247, 27, 71).
Projected Rotation: RH Zack Wheeler (14-10, 2.78 ERA, 247 Ks), RH Aaron Nola (9-9, 4.63, 223 Ks), RH Kyle Gibson (10-9, 3.71 for Rangers and Phillies), RH Zach Eflin (4-7, 4.17), LH Ranger Suarez (8-5, 1.36 in 39 games, 12 starts).
Key Relievers: RH Corey Knebel (4-0, 2.45 ERA, 3 saves for Dodgers), LH Brad Hand (6-7, 2.90, 21/29 saves for Nationals, Blue Jays and Mets), RH Jeurys Familia (9-4, 3.94, 1 save for Mets), LH Jose Alvarado (7-1, 4.20), RH Connor Brogdon (5-4, 3.43).
Outlook: After their first winning season since 2011, the Phillies are aiming to return to the postseason and snap an NL-worst 10-year drought. The addition of sluggers Castellanos and Schwarber strengthens an offense that already features reigning NL MVP Harper. The Phillies were 13th in runs (4.5), 18th in batting average (.240) and 15th in homers (198) last year. The rotation led by Wheeler is solid and capable one through five. If Nola can return to his All-Star form, the Phillies would have a formidable 1-2 punch. Knebel gives the team a proven closer, while Hand and Familia provide depth in a bullpen that's been a major problem the past few seasons. Offense should be a strength but defense could be a trouble spot as several regulars are more suited to DH. If the pitching improves and the defense doesn't fall apart, the Phillies can slug their way back to October baseball.
NEW YORK METS
2021: 77-85, third place.
Manager: Buck Showalter (first season).
Opening Day: April 7 at Washington.
He's Here: RHP Max Scherzer, RHP Chris Bassitt, OF Starling Marte, OF Mark Canha, 3B Eduardo Escobar, RHP Adam Ottavino, LHP Chasen Shreve, LHP Alex Claudio, OF Travis Jankowski, OF Nick Plummer, GM Billy Eppler.
He's Outta Here: Manager Luis Rojas, RF Michael Conforto, RHP Marcus Stroman, 2B Javier Báez, RHP Noah Syndergaard, LHP Aaron Loup, RHP Jeurys Familia, LHP Rich Hill, INF Jonathan Villar, OF Kevin Pillar, LHP Brad Hand, RHP Heath Hembree, INF José Peraza, RHP Robert Gsellman, CF Albert Almora, RHP Corey Oswalt, RHP Jerad Eickhoff, OF/1B José Martínez, acting GM Zack Scott.
Top Hitters: 1B Pete Alonso (.262, 37 HRs, 94 RBIs, .863 OPS), RF Starling Marte (.310, 12, 55, .841 OPS, MLB-best 47 SBs in 120 games with Miami and Oakland), SS Francisco Lindor (.230, 20, 63, .734 OPS), 3B Eduardo Escobar (.253, 28, 90, .786 OPS with Arizona and Milwaukee), CF Brandon Nimmo (.292, 8, 28, .838 OPS in 92 games).
Projected Rotation: RH Jacob deGrom (7-2, 1.08 ERA, 146 Ks, 11 BBs, 6 HRs allowed, 92 IP in 15 starts), RH Max Scherzer (15-4, 2.46, 236 Ks, 36 BBs, 179 1/3 IP in 30 starts with Nationals and Dodgers), RH Chris Bassitt (12-4, 3.15, 157 1/3 IP in 27 starts for Oakland), RH Taijuan Walker (7-11, 4.47, 26 HRs, 159 IP), RH Carlos Carrasco (1-5, 6.04, 12 HRs, 53 2/3 IP).
Key Relievers: RH Edwin Díaz (5-6, 3.45 ERA, 32/38 saves, 89 Ks, 23 BBs, 3 HRs in 62 2/3 IP), RH Trevor May (7-3, 3.59, 4 saves, 83 Ks, 24 BBs, 10 HRs in 62 2/3 IP), RH Miguel Castro (3-4, 3.45 in 69 games), RH Seth Lugo (4-3, 3.50, 1 save in 46 games).
Outlook: Expectations are high once again following the team's latest offseason overhaul — on the field and off. Second-year owner Steve Cohen committed nearly $260 million to five free agents during a winter spending spree that positioned the Mets to have baseball's second-largest payroll (more than $250 million) behind the Dodgers. The highlight was pairing Scherzer with deGrom to form a sensational 1-2 pitching punch that boasts five Cy Young Awards between them. Bassitt, an All-Star with Oakland last year who made a remarkable recovery from a frightening line drive to the face, slots in nicely at No. 3. So if they can stay healthy — Scherzer is 37 and the 33-year-old deGrom didn't pitch after July 7 last season due to a sprained elbow — the top of the rotation looks transformative. New York signed Marte, Escobar and Canha to boost a lineup that languished in 2021. Star shortstop Francisco Lindor hopes to bounce back from his miserable Mets debut, which came after he got a $341 million contract. Robinson Canó returns at age 39 after sitting out last season while serving his second PED suspension. He could fit at DH. Perhaps the 65-year-old Showalter, a proven winner in four previous big league bench stops including across town with the Yankees, can instill the sort of stability, consistency and professionalism the Mets have lacked. Cohen is counting on it after New York spent 103 days in first place last season — the most ever for a club that finished with a losing record. Is this the year the talent finally clicks, or will age expose a bloated roster on a team prone to critical injuries for years?
MIAMI MARLINS
2021: 67-95, fourth place.
Manager: Don Mattingly (seventh season).
Opening Day: April 8 at San Francisco.
He's Here: INF Joey Wendle, OF Jorge Soler, OF Avisaíl García, RHP Louis Head, OF Delino DeShields.
He's Outta Here: CEO Derek Jeter, OF Lewis Brinson, C Sandy Leon, INF Eddy Alvarez, OF Magneuris Sierra.
Top Hitters: LF Jorge Soler (.223, 27 HRs, 70 RBIs, .749 OPS with Royals and Braves), RF Avisaíl García (.262, 29, 86, .820 OPS with Milwaukee), 1B/DH Jesús Aguilar (.261, 22, 93, .788 OPS), DH/1B Garrett Cooper (.284, 9, 33, .845 OPS in 71 games), 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr. (.248, 18, 53, 23 SBs).
Projected Rotation: RH Sandy Alcantara (9-15, 3.19 ERA, 201 Ks), RH Pablo Lopez (5-5, 3.07), LH Trevor Rogers (7-8, 2.64), RH Elieser Hernández (1-3, 4.18), LH Jesús Luzardo (6-9, 6.61).
Key Relievers: RH Dylan Floro (6-6, 2.81 ERA, 15/21 saves), RH Anthony Bender (3-2, 2.79), RH Louis Head (2-0, 2.31 with Rays).
Outlook: The Marlins ranked next-to-last in the majors in runs (way too few, 623) and strikeouts (way too many, 1,553) last season, and they know offense was by far their biggest problem. Wendle, García and Soler should help, but the Marlins also know they need improvement from holdovers like Chisholm — who says he studied every at-bat from last season and simply wasted too many of them. Starting pitching shouldn't be an issue if everyone stays healthy; Alcantara's record is highly deceiving and Lopez looks as though he added a few pounds of muscle in the offseason. Center field has been a big concern all spring, especially since the Marlins play in a home park that is enormous and a gap-hitters' paradise. The idea in Miami is to build something sustainable for the long-term, not be a one-year wonder. Jeter's departure earlier this year wasn't a complete surprise, and his few words on the topic made clear that he wanted Miami to be a bigger spender and evidently wasn't getting his way. It's now up to people he brought in, most notably highly respected GM Kim Ng, to finish the rebuild.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS
2021: 65-97, fifth place.
Manager: Dave Martinez (fifth season).
Opening Day: April 7 vs. Mets.
He's Here: DH Nelson Cruz, RHP Steve Cishek, INF César Hernández, INF Maikel Franco, INF/OF Ehire Adrianza, INF-OF Dee Strange-Gordon, LHP Sean Doolittle, RHP Aníbal Sánchez, RHP Hunter Harvey, RHP Carl Edwards Jr., RHP Tyler Clippard.
He's Outta Here: 1B Ryan Zimmerman, C Alex Avila, INF Jordy Mercer, RHP Wander Suero, RHP Ryne Harper.
Top Hitters: RF Juan Soto (.313, 29 HRs, 95 RBIs, .999 OPS, 111 runs, MLB-leading .465 OBP and 145 walks), DH Nelson Cruz (.265, 32, 86, .832 OPS for Minnesota and Tampa Bay), 1B Josh Bell (.261, 27, 88, .823 OPS).
Projected Rotation: RH Stephen Strasburg (1-2, 4.57 ERA in 5 starts; expected to miss start of season after an operation last July), LH Patrick Corbin (9-16, 5.82, MLB-worst 37 HRs allowed), RH Josiah Gray (2-2, 5.48 in 13 starts for Dodgers and Nationals), RH Erick Fedde (7-9, 5.47), RH Aníbal Sánchez (did not pitch in 2021; 4-5, 6.62 in 2020) or LH Josh Rogers (2-2, 3.28 in 6 starts).
Key Relievers: RH Tanner Rainey (1-3, 7.39 ERA, 3 saves, 42 Ks, 31 2/3 IP), RH Kyle Finnegan (5-9, 3.55, 11/15 saves, 68 Ks, 66 IP), RH Steve Cishek (0-2, 3.42, 74 appearances for Angels), LH Sean Doolittle (3-1, 4.53 for Cincinnati and Seattle).
Outlook: Two consecutive last-place finishes and a wholesale reshuffling of the roster at last year's trade deadline have the Nationals in the midst of a full-on rebuild — or, to use GM Mike Rizzo's preferred term, "reboot." Key players such as Max Scherzer, Trea Turner, Daniel Hudson and Yan Gomes were shipped elsewhere and newcomers such as Gray and catcher Keibert Ruiz will be counted on. The 2019 championship could not feel much further away, and there isn't a lot in the way of remnants of that club, with the notable exceptions of Soto, the 2020 NL batting champion and 2021 NL MVP runner-up, and Strasburg, who's pitched fewer than 30 total innings since earning World Series MVP honors. Unless and until Washington signs Soto to a long-term contract, his future will be a main topic of discussion. The Nationals brought in Cruz to offer protection for Soto in the lineup, but that was about it in terms of notable additions. There were some familiar names who returned, though, such as Doolittle and Sánchez, both part of the 2019 club and seen as mentors for a young roster. One of many question marks will be the rotation, where Strasburg plans to make a delayed debut after a second consecutive season-ending surgery, and another pitching star of that title team, Corbin, will try to bounce back from a career-worst 2021. One player long associated with the franchise is gone: Zimmerman, who retired in the offseason.
CENTRAL
MILWAUKEE BREWERS
2021: 95-67, first place, lost to Atlanta in Division Series.
Manager: Craig Counsell (eighth season).
Opening Day: April 7 at Chicago Cubs.
He's Here: OF Hunter Renfroe, OF/DH Andrew McCutchen, RHP J.C. Mejia, INF Mike Brosseau, C Pedro Severino.
He's Outta Here: LHP Brett Anderson, OF Jackie Bradley Jr., 3B/1B Eduardo Escobar, OF Avisaíl García, LHP Daniel Norris, RHP Hunter Strickland, 1B Daniel Vogelbach.
Top Hitters: SS Willy Adames (.262, 25 HRs, 73 RBIs, .818 OPS with Rays and Brewers), RF Hunter Renfroe (.259, 31, 96, .816 OPS with Red Sox), 3B Luis Urías (.249, 23, 75, .789 OPS), LF Christian Yelich (.248, 9, 51, .736 OPS in 117 games), C Omar Narváez (.266, 11, 49, .743 OPS in 123 games).
Projected Rotation: RH Corbin Burnes (11-5, NL-best 2.43 ERA, 234 Ks in 167 IP, NL Cy Young Award), RH Brandon Woodruff (9-10, 2.56, 211 Ks in 179 1/3 IP), RH Freddy Peralta (10-5, 2.81, 195 Ks in 144 1/3 IP), RH Adrian Houser (10-6, 3.22), LH Eric Lauer (7-5, 3.19).
Key Relievers: LH Josh Hader (4-2, 1.23 ERA, 34/35 saves, 102 Ks in 58 2/3 IP), RH Devin Williams (8-2, 2.50, 3 saves), RH Brad Boxberger (5-4, 3.34, 4 saves), LH Brent Suter (2-5, 3.07, 1 save), RH Jake Cousins (1-0, 2.70).
Outlook: The Brewers have reason to believe they can earn a fifth straight playoff berth thanks to their exceptional pitching. Milwaukee's starting rotation features three 2021 All-Stars in Burnes, Woodruff and Peralta. Hader remains the game's premier closer. The concern for the Brewers is whether they can get more production from a lineup that produced a total of six runs in a 3-1 Division Series loss to eventual World Series champion Atlanta. The Brewers would love Yelich to recapture his 2018-19 form after two straight disappointing seasons. They're also hoping Adames builds on the success he had after coming over from Tampa Bay last May. They need Renfroe to replace the production of García, who signed with Miami after hitting 29 homers and knocking in 86 runs last season. Milwaukee signed McCutchen to be the primary DH and play the outfield occasionally.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS
2021: 90-72, second place, lost to Dodgers in wild-card game.
Manager: Oliver Marmol (first season).
Opening Day: April 7 vs Pittsburgh.
He's Here: LHP Steven Matz, DH Corey Dickerson, DH Albert Pujols, LHP Packy Naughton, RHP Nick Wittgren.
He's Outta Here: Manager Mike Shildt, LHP Kwang Hyun Kim, LHP Jon Lester, LHP Andrew Miller, LHP J.A. Happ, 2B Matt Carpenter, RF Jose Rondon, RHP Carlos Martinez.
Top Hitters: 1B Paul Goldschmidt (.294, 31 HRs, 99 RBIs), LF Tyler O'Neill (.286, 34, 80, 15 SBs), 3B Nolan Arenado (.255, 34, 105), RF Dylan Carlson (.266, 18, 65), 2B Tommy Edman (.262, 11, 56, 30 SBs), C Yadier Molina (.252, 11, 66).
Projected Rotation: RH Adam Wainwright (17-7, 3.05 ERA, 206 1/3 IP), RH Miles Mikolas (2-3, 4.23), LH Steven Matz (14-7, 3.82 for Toronto), RH Dakota Hudson (1-0, 2.08), RH Jake Woodford (3-4, 3.99).
Key Relievers: RH Giovanny Gallegos (6-5, 3.02 ERA, 14 saves), RH Ryan Helsley (6-4, 3.02), LHP Genesis Cabrera (4-5, 3.73), RH Jordan Hicks (0-0, 5.40), RH Nick Wittgren (2-9, 5.05 for Cleveland), LH T.J. McFarland (4-1, 2.56).
Outlook: The Cardinals return virtually intact with the exception of Marmol taking over for Shildt, who was fired for what team president John Mozeliak called "philosophical differences" despite a late-season surge and a third straight playoff appearance. The veteran cast of characters should help Marmol in his first go-round as a big league manager. Dickerson is the only major addition to the everyday lineup, and erstwhile slugger Pujols is back to provide a few DH at-bats. Matz joins the rotation but the pitching staff will be minus top starter Jack Flaherty and right-hander Alex Reyes at the beginning of the season. Flaherty has a small labrum tear in his right shoulder and Reyes, an All-Star closer last season before losing that job, is also dealing with shoulder trouble. He was 10-8 with a 3.24 ERA and 29 saves in 69 relief appearances last year. The biggest issue for the Cardinals is rotational depth, and getting both those arms back sooner than later would bode well for another run at the NL Central and a spot in the playoffs.
CINCINNATI REDS
2021: 83-79, third place.
Manager: David Bell (fourth season).
Opening Day: April 7 at Atlanta.
He's Here: OF Tommy Pham, LHP Mike Minor, RHP Chase Petty, RHP Hunter Strickland, OF Jake Fraley, 1B Colin Moran.
He's Outta Here: 3B Eugenio Suárez, RF Nick Castellanos, LF Jesse Winker, C Tucker Barnhart, RHP Sonny Gray, LHP Wade Miley, RHP Michael Lorenzen, LHP Amir Garrett, RHP Mychal Givens.
Top Hitters: 1B Joey Votto (.266, 36 HRs, 99 RBIs, .938 OPS), RF Tyler Naquin (.270, 19, 70), 2B Jonathan India (.269, 21, 69, 34 doubles, .835 OPS, NL Rookie of the Year), C Tyler Stephenson (.286, 10, 45, .797 OPS), SS Kyle Farmer (.263, 16, 63).
Projected Rotation: RH Tyler Mahle (13-6, 3.75 ERA), RH Luis Castillo (8-16, 3.98), RH Vladimir Gutierrez (9-6, 4.74), LH Mike Minor (8-12, 5.05 with Royals), RH Hunter Greene (10-8, 3.30 with Double-A Chattanooga and Triple-A Louisville), LH Nick Lodolo (2-2, 2.31, 78Ks in 50 2/3 IP with Double-A Chattanooga and Triple-A Louisville).
Key Relievers: RH Art Warren (3-0, 1.29 ERA, 34 Ks in 21 IP), RH Luis Cessa (2-1, 2.05), RH Lucas Sims (5-3, 4.40, 76Ks in 47 IP), RH Tony Santillan (1-3, 2.91, 56 Ks in 43 1/3 IP), RH Jeff Hoffman (3-5, 4.56, 79 Ks in 73 IP).
Outlook: The Reds are a little banged-up already. Castillo and Minor experienced shoulder soreness this spring, which will delay their first appearances. Relief pitcher Tejay Antone likely is out for the season, and third baseman Mike Moustakas hurt his shoulder diving for a grounder and might not be ready for opening day. Cost-cutting by the Reds led to the departure of regulars Suárez, Winker, Castellanos, Barnhart and others. India, the NL Rookie of the Year, and Stephenson will be expected to shoulder more of the offensive load. Votto returns for a 16th season after one of the best years of his career. The Reds have high hopes for rookie pitchers Greene and Lodolo, who have been brought along methodically in the minors and likely are ready. But offense is going to have to come from new and different sources for Cincinnati to contend in the NL Central.
CHICAGO CUBS
2021: 71-91, fourth place.
Manager: David Ross (third season).
Opening Day: April 7 vs. Milwaukee.
He's Here: OF Seiya Suzuki, RHP Marcus Stroman, SS Andrelton Simmons, INF Jonathan Villar, LHP Wade Miley, OF Clint Frazier, C Yan Gomes, RHP Chris Martin, RHP Mychal Givens, LHP Drew Smyly, RHP David Robertson, LHP Daniel Norris.
He's Outta Here: RHP Zach Davies, C Robinson Chirinos, C Austin Romine, INF Matt Duffy.
Top Hitters: OF Seiya Suzuki (.317, 38 HRs, 88 RBIs with Hiroshima Toyo Carp of Japan's Central League), INF Patrick Wisdom (.231, 28, 61, .823 OPS), 1B Frank Schwindel (.326, 14, 43, .962 OPS), C Willson Contreras (.237, 21, 57).
Projected Rotation: RH Kyle Hendricks (14-7, 4.77 ERA), RH Marcus Stroman (10-13, 3.02 for Mets), LH Wade Miley (12-7, 3.37 for Cincinnati), RH Alec Mills (6-7, 5.07), LH Drew Smyly (11-4, 4.48 for Atlanta).
Key Relievers: RH David Robertson (0-0, 4.50 ERA for Tampa Bay), RH Mychal Givens (4-3, 3.35, 8 saves for Colorado and Cincinnati), RH Rowan Wick (0-1, 4.30, 5 saves), RH Chris Martin (2-4, 3.95, 1 save for Atlanta).
Outlook: Better than the end of last season, but still murky at best. Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Báez were shipped off ahead of last year's trade deadline, and the Cubs stumbled to their worst record since they went 66-96 in 2013. The offseason additions of Stroman and Miley should help a pitching staff that finished with a 4.87 ERA last year. While Simmons isn't much of an offensive threat at this point in his career, he could provide a boost with his glove while playing behind a more contact-oriented rotation. Ross has several new options for his bullpen, and lots of question marks — especially after Codi Heuer was lost for the season to Tommy John surgery. Ross could do a lot of mixing and matching at the beginning of the year as the bullpen shakes out. Schwindel and Wisdom each made the most of increased playing time in 2021, and the Cubs are hoping their performances were a sign of things to come. Frazier is looking to get his career back on track after he was released by the Yankees, and he looked impressive during spring training.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES
2021: 61-101, fifth place.
Manager: Derek Shelton (third season).
Opening Day: April 7 at St. Louis.
He's Here: LHP José Quintana, C Roberto Perez.
He's Outta Here: C Jacob Stallings, 1B Colin Moran, RHP Chad Kuhl, LHP Steven Brault.
Top Hitters: CF Bryan Reynolds (.302, 24 HRs, 90 RBIs, .912 OPS), 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes (.257, 6, 38), LF Ben Gamel (.255, 8, 26), 1B Yoshi Tsutsugo (.217, 8, 32 with Rays, Dodgers and Pirates).
Projected Rotation: RH Mitch Keller (5-11, 6.17 ERA), RH JT Brubaker (5-13, 5.36), RH Wil Crowe (4-8, 5.48), LH José Quintana (0-3, 6.43 with Dodgers and Giants), RH Bryse Wilson (1-4, 4.91).
Key Relievers: RH David Bednar (3-1, 2.23 ERA, 3 saves), RH Chris Stratton (7-1, 3.63, 8 saves), RH Duane Underwood Jr. (2-3, 4.33), RH Sam Howard (3-4, 5.60), RH Heath Hembree (2-7, 5.59 with Reds and Mets).
Outlook: The Pirates remain very much in the early stages of a top-to-bottom rebuild as Shelton and general manager Ben Cherington enter their third season together. Pittsburgh's farm system is now littered with high-end prospects like 2021 top overall pick catcher Henry Davis, 2019 first-round pick pitcher Quinn Priester and 2020 first-round pick infielder Nick Gonzales. That's the good news. The bad news is their arrival is still likely at least a year away, meaning 2022 could look an awful lot like 2021, when the offense sputtered and the pitching was wildly inconsistent. Reynolds was one of the few bright spots while making his first All-Star Game. He figures to be the fulcrum around which the rest of the lineup swings. Hayes is hoping to be free of the wrist problems that limited him to 96 games. Towering 6-foot-7 shortstop prospect Oneil Cruz appears close to reaching the majors after hitting a home run in a brief appearance last fall and following it up with a solid spring. Yet he is likely to start the season in the minors, perhaps to get more experience in the outfield. Perez will take over the catching duties from Stallings, traded to Miami last fall. Perez will attempt to handle a staff that lacks a true ace. Keller is hoping to finally harness his potential after a wild 2021. Bednar, a Pittsburgh native, was a feel-good story a year ago and figures to open as the team's closer. He just may not have a ton of opportunities as the front office keeps its eyes firmly on the future rather than the present.
WEST
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS
2021: 107-55, first place, lost to Dodgers in Division Series.
Manager: Gabe Kapler (third season).
Opening Day: April 8 vs Miami.
He's Here: LHP Carlos Rodon, RHP Alex Cobb, OF Joc Pederson, RHP Jakob Junis.
He's Outta Here: C Buster Posey, RHP Kevin Gausman, 3B/OF Kris Bryant, RHP Johnny Cueto, INF Donovan Solano, LHP Tony Watson, OF Alex Dickerson, LHP Scott Kazmir, RHP Aaron Sanchez, LHP José Quintana.
Top Hitters: SS Brandon Crawford (.298, 24 HRs, 90 RBIs, Gold Glove), 1B Brandon Belt (.274, 18, 56, .975 OPS), OF Mike Yastrzemski (.224, 5, 71), 1B/OF Darin Ruf (.271, 16, 43).
Projected Rotation: RH Logan Webb (11-3, 3.03 ERA), LH Carlos Rodon (13-5, 2.37 with White Sox), RH Anthony DeSclafani (13-7, 3.17), LH Alex Wood (10-4, 3.83), RH Alex Cobb (8-3, 3.76 with Angels).
Key Relievers: RH Camilo Doval (5-1, 3.00 ERA, 3 saves), LH Jake McGee (3-2, 2.72, 31/36 saves), RH Tyler Rogers (7-1, 2.22, 13 saves), RH Dominic Leone (4-5, 1.51, 2 saves).
Outlook: The Giants were the biggest surprise in baseball last year, winning a franchise-record 107 games and edging out the Dodgers for the NL West title on the final day of the season. But then San Francisco lost to Los Angeles in a tight, five-game Division Series and now will look to take another step in 2022 after star catcher Posey retired. Prized prospect Joey Bart steps in behind the plate but the offense will still be anchored by the two Brandons, with Crawford and Belt the last remaining ties to the 2014 World Series championship team. Rodon and Cobb replace Gausman and Cueto in the rotation. Matching last year's regular-season success seems unlikely but the Giants still might have enough to contend for a playoff spot and make a run in October.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS
2021: 106-56, second place, wild card, lost to Atlanta in NLCS.
Manager: Dave Roberts (seventh season).
Opening Day: April 8 at Colorado.
He's Here: 1B Freddie Freeman, 2B Hanser Alberto, LHP Andrew Heaney, LHP Tyler Anderson, RHP Daniel Hudson.
He's Outta Here: SS Corey Seager, RHP Kenley Jansen, RHP Max Scherzer, 1B Albert Pujols, RHP Joe Kelly, 1B Matt Beaty, OF Billy McKinney, LHP Cole Hamels.
Top Hitters: SS Trea Turner (.328, 28 HRs, 77 RBIs, .911 OPS, 107 runs, 32 SBs with Nationals and Dodgers), 1B Freddie Freeman (.300, 31, 83, .896 OPS, NL-high 120 runs with Braves), RF Mookie Betts (.264, 23, 58, .854 OPS in 122 games), DH Max Muncy (.249, 36, 94, .895 OPS), 3B Justin Turner (.278, 27, 87, .832 OPS), C Will Smith (.258, 25, 76, .860 OPS).
Projected Rotation: RH Walker Buehler (16-4, 2.47 ERA), LH Clayton Kershaw (10-8, 3.55), LH Julio Urías (20-3, 2.96), LH Andrew Heaney (8-9, 5.83 with Angels and Yankees), RH Tony Gonsolin (4-1, 3.23).
Key Relievers: RH Blake Treinen (6-5, 1.99 ERA, 7/11 saves), RH Daniel Hudson (5-3, 3.21 with Nationals and Padres), RH Brusdar Graterol (3-0, 4.59), RH Phil Bickford (4-2, 2.81, 1 save with Brewers and Dodgers), LH David Price (5-2, 4.03, 1 save in 39 games, 11 starts), LH Tyler Anderson (7-11, 4.53 in 31 starts with Pirates and Mariners), LH Alex Vesia (3-1, 2.25, 1 save), LH Danny Duffy (4-3, 2.51 in 13 games, 12 starts, with Royals).
Outlook: After their second 106-win season in three years, the Dodgers came up one game short of rival San Francisco in the NL West. They advanced to the NLCS and lost to Atlanta, then lured Freeman back to his West Coast roots in a blockbuster signing. Buehler has replaced Kershaw at the top of the rotation and close behind is Urías, who led the majors with 20 wins last season. Kershaw signed a one-year deal as a free agent and still has a slider that batters barely touched last season. Freeman joins a powerhouse lineup that features three MVPs plus Trea Turner, the reigning NL batting champion. Center fielder Cody Bellinger is healthy after shoulder and leg injuries decimated his numbers and cost him playing time late in the season, although he struggled at the plate this spring. With Freeman taking over at first base, Muncy can play second, third or be the DH, which is now permanent in the NL. He had a career-high 36 home runs last year.
SAN DIEGO PADRES
2021: 79-83, third place.
Manager: Bob Melvin (first season).
Opening Day: April 7 at Arizona.
He's Here: OF/1B Matt Beaty, RHP Nick Martinez, RHP Luis Garcia, DH/1B Luke Voit.
He's Outta Here: Manager Jayce Tingler, LF Tommy Pham, RHP Mark Melancon, RHP Matt Strahm.
Top Hitters: SS Fernando Tatis Jr. (.282, NL-leading 42 HRs, 97 RBIs, .975 OPS, 25 SBs in 130 games), 3B Manny Machado (.272, 28, 106, .836 OPS), 2B Jake Cronenworth (.266, 21, 71, .800 OPS), 1B Eric Hosmer (.269, 12, 65, .732 OPS).
Projected Rotation: RH Yu Darvish (8-11, 4.22 ERA), RH Joe Musgrove (11-9, 3.18), RH Mike Clevinger (DNP/Tommy John surgery; 3-2, 3.02 with Indians and Padres in 2020), LH Blake Snell (7-6, 4.20), RH Chris Paddack (7-7, 5.07), or RH Nick Martinez (10-5, 1.62 in Japan) or LHP Ryan Weathers (4-7, 5.32).
Key Relievers: RH Craig Stammen (6-3, 3.06 ERA), RH Dinelson Lamet (2-4, 4.40), RH Luis Garcia (1-1, 3.24 with Cardinals), RH Pierce Johnson (3-4, 3.22), RH Emilio Pagán (4-3, 4.83).
Outlook: Spring training opened with the bad news that Tatis, the team's superstar shortstop, had a broken left wrist. He had surgery March 16 and is expected to be out up to three months. The Padres are trying to bounce back from a brutal September collapse that left them with a losing record in a full season for the 10th time since 2011 and cost Tingler his job. They made a surprise hire in Melvin, voted Manager of the Year three times — including in both leagues — during his 18-season career. The rotation was again in shambles at the end of last season, with Darvish, Snell and Paddack on the injured list. With the return of Clevinger, the unit should be a strength this season barring injuries. Kim Ha-seong is slated to start in place of Tatis, although top prospect C.J. Abrams has had an impressive spring. LHP MacKenzie Gore, the third pick in the 2017 draft, has had a good spring after struggling in the minors the last few years. He'll probably start the season in Triple-A. The Padres failed to sign any of the big-name free-agent outfielders and traded for Beaty after the rival Dodgers designated him for assignment. They've also failed to move Hosmer in an attempt to clear some salary. The club hasn't identified a closer yet after Melancon, who led the majors with 39 saves last season, left for the Diamondbacks.
COLORADO ROCKIES
2021: 74-87, fourth place.
Manager: Bud Black (sixth season).
Opening Day: April 8 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers.
Here's Here: OF/3B Kris Bryant, RHP Alex Colomé, SS Jose Iglesias, OF Scott Schebler, LHP Ty Blach, RHP Chad Kuhl, OF Randal Grichuk.
He's Outta Here: SS Trevor Story, RHP Jon Gray, OF Raimel Tapia.
Top Hitters: LF Kris Bryant (.265, 25 HRs, 73 RBIs with Cubs and Giants), 3B Ryan McMahon (.254, 23, 86), RF/DH Charlie Blackmon (.270, 13, 78), 1B C.J. Cron (.281, 28, 92), 2B Brendan Rodgers (.284, 15, 51).
Projected Rotation: RH German Marquez (12-11, 4.40 ERA, 176 Ks), LH Kyle Freeland (7-8, 4.33), RH Antonio Senzatela (4-10, 4.42), LH Austin Gomber (9-9, 4.53), RH Chad Kuhl (5-7, 4.82 with Pirates).
Key Relievers: RH Alex Colomé (4-4, 4.15 ERA, 17 saves with Twins), RH Daniel Bard (7-8, 5.21, 20 saves), RH Carlos Estevez (3-5, 4.38, 11 saves), RH Robert Stephenson (2-1, 3.13), RH Jhoulys Chacin (3-2, 4.34).
Outlook: Bryant signed a $182 million, seven-year deal to help the Rockies contend. The versatile slugger has never experienced a losing season in his big league career and doesn't plan to start now. "I'm always up for a challenge in anything," Bryant said. The Rockies are looking for their first playoff appearance since 2018. They've finished fourth in the NL West each of the last three seasons. Gone are Story and Gray, two popular players in the clubhouse and around the city. Story is now in Boston and Gray in Texas. Colorado recently signed McMahon to a $70 million, six-year contract. He filled in at third base last season after Nolan Arenado was traded to St. Louis. Keep an eye on Rodgers, the third overall pick in the 2015 draft who could be in for a breakout year. Cron will try to match the big numbers he posted in 2021. Colorado may explore different options at DH, including Blackmon. The Rockies are banking on the leadership and big bat of Bryant. "Excited to have Kris with us the next seven years and help us win that elusive World Series that we all are looking for," owner Dick Monfort said.
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS
2021: 52-110, fifth place.
Manager: Torey Lovullo (sixth season).
Opening Day: April 7 vs. San Diego.
He's Here: RHP Mark Melancon, RHP Zach Davies, RHP Ian Kennedy, RHP Dan Straily, OF Jordan Luplow.
He's Outta Here: OF Kole Calhoun, INF Andrew Young, RHP Taylor Clarke.
Top Hitters: 2B/OF Ketel Marte (.318, 14 HRs, 50 RBIs), INF/OF Josh Rojas (.264, 11, 44), OF David Peralta (.259, 8, 63), OF Pavin Smith (.267, 11, 49), C Carson Kelly (.240, 13, 46).
Projected Rotation: LH Madison Bumgarner (7-10, 4.67 ERA), RH Zac Gallen (4-10, 4.30), RH Merrill Kelly (7-11, 4.44), RH Luke Weaver (3-6, 4.25), LH Tyler Gilbert (2-2, 3.15).
Key Relievers: RH Mark Melancon (4-3, 2.23 ERA, MLB-leading 39/45 saves with Padres), RH Ian Kennedy (3-1, 3.20, 26/30 saves with Texas and Philadelphia), LH Caleb Smith (4-9, 4.83).
Outlook: The Diamondbacks were dreadful last year, losing 110 games for the second-worst season in franchise history. So it's somewhat surprising they decided to bring back essentially the same roster, though that's at least partly because of a limited budget. Arizona has some solid young hitters — particularly Marte — and younger arms like Gallen and Weaver could still take a big step forward. The one place the Diamondbacks did upgrade was in the bullpen, bringing in the veteran duo of Melancon and Kennedy. That should solidify the team's options in save situations. Now the big question is whether there will be many leads to protect. Arizona has some good young prospects who are getting close to the big leagues, but it's an uphill battle for a budget-conscious franchise trying to compete with big spenders like the Dodgers and Padres.