WASHINGTON — The Redskins hired Ron Rivera as their coach on Wednesday in owner Dan Snyder’s latest step to try to turn around the wayward franchise.
Washington announced the move two days after Snyder fired president Bruce Allen following a decade of futility. The former Carolina Panthers coach quickly emerged as the Redskins’ top candidate and inherits a team that went 3-13 this season and hasn’t made the playoffs since 2015.
“After several meetings with Coach Rivera, it was clear he is the right person to bring winning football back to Washington, D.C.,” Snyder said in a statement. “He is widely respected around the league as a man of great integrity and has proven to be one of the finest coaches in the country.”
The 57-year-old of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent is the first minority to be named full-time coach in Redskins franchise history. Rivera is the seventh coach hired by Snyder in his two decades of ownership that have included just five playoff appearances.
Rivera spent the past nine seasons coaching the Panthers, taking them to the Super Bowl in 2015.
The Redskins are the first team that fired its coach this season to fill the position. Snyder zeroed in on Rivera, who flew to Washington on Monday to meet with him about the job.
“While I love the storied history of the franchise, I am focused on the future and excited for the opportunity to win football games with this talented young team,” Rivera said in a statement.
Ehlinger leads Texas’ Alamo Bowl romp
SAN ANTONIO — Sam Ehlinger passed for three touchdowns and ran for another, and Texas excised the frustrations of a disappointing regular season with a 38-10 win over No. 12 Utah in the Alamo Bowl on Tuesday night.
After a 10-win season in 2018 set up a Top 10 ranking to start 2019, Texas underwhelmed in a season the Longhorns expected to contend for the Big 12 title. Instead, they ended the year with both the offensive and defensive coordinators getting replaced. For one game at least, Texas (8-5) wiped all that away with a bruising and convincing win over a Utah team that only a month ago was on the verge of making the College Football Playoff.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Running back Tony Jones Jr. became the second player for No. 14 Notre Dame to forego his final year of eligibility to enter the NFL draft.
Jones made the announcement Tuesday on Twitter. On Monday, senior safety Alohi Gilman declared for the draft, which is April 23-25. The announcements followed quarterback Ian Book’s declaration Sunday night on social media that he would use his fifth year of eligibility to return in 2020.
PHILADELPHIA— The Philadelphia Eagles have signed wide receiver Shelton Gibson and running back Elijah Holyfield. The NFC East champions placed three-time Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks and defensive end Daeshon Hall on injured reserve. The Eagles also signed offensive tackle Dieugot Joseph to the practice squad and released linebacker Deshaun Davis from the practice squad.
The Eagles (9-7) host Seattle (11-5) on Sunday. They were missing seven starters on offense in Week 17.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers have signed defensive tackle Earl Mitchell to a contract for the playoffs Wednesday and waived defensive back Antone Exum Jr. Mitchell spent the previous two seasons with the 49ers but has not played since being cut by Seattle just before the start of this season. Mitchell had announced his retirement in November.
BASEBALL
NEW YORK — Don Larsen, the journeyman pitcher who reached the heights of baseball glory in 1956 for the New York Yankees when he threw a perfect game and the only no-hitter in World Series history, died Wednesday night. He was 90. Larsen’s agent, Andrew Levy, said the former pitcher died of esophageal cancer in Hayden, Idaho.
Larsen retired in 1967 with an 81-91 record for 14 major league seasons. He later worked as a liquor salesman and paper company executive. When the Yankees’ David Cone pitched a perfect game during the 1999 season, Larsen was in attendance, having thrown out the first ball.
No other pitcher has thrown a perfect game in the postseason, but in 2010 the Phillies’ Roy Halladay pitched a no-hitter against the Cincinnati Reds during the National League Division Series.
HOCKEY
DALLAS — The 2021 NHL Winter Classic will be hosted by the Minnesota Wild at Target Field, the home stadium of the MLB’s Twins. NHL officials announced the site for next Winter Classic during this season’s game Wednesday at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas.
Minnesota’s opponent for the next New Year’s Day game will be determined later. It will be the first Winter Classic for the Wild, and their second outdoor game. They beat the visiting Chicago Blackhawks 6-1 in a Stadium Series game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis four years ago.
BASKETBALL
SAN DIEGO — Malachi Flynn scored 16 points and Matt Mitchell had 15 for San Diego State, which beat Fresno State, 61-52, on Wednesday to remain one of two undefeated teams nationally.
Mitchell had three big baskets in the second half in his first start of the season and Flynn, a transfer guard, scored his 1,000th career point as SDSU (14-0, 3-0 Mountain West) remains on its hottest start in nine seasons. The Aztecs haven’t been this good since 2010-11, when they opened 20-0 behind Kawhi Leonard and reached the Sweet 16 for the first time before finishing 34-3.
WICHITA, Kan. — Erik Stevenson scored 17 points to help No. 24 Wichita State outlast East Carolina 75-69 on Wednesday.
Stevenson scored 10 of his 17 points after halftime for the Shockers (12-1, 1-0 American), who trailed midway through the second half thanks to East Carolina’s Jayden Gardner scoring 20 of his 29 points after halftime.