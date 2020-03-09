Ashley Joens scored 15 points, including the decisive free throw with 0.9 second left, to help Iowa State stun No. 2 Baylor 57-56, ending the Lady Bears’ 58-game regular-season Big 12 winning streak on Sunday in Ames, Iowa.
“Didn’t really think about it,” Joens said. “Just got up there and told myself, just like in practice, and it went in.”
The Lady Bears (28-2, 17-1 Big 12) last lost a conference regular season game to Texas on Feb. 6, 2017. The streak was the sixth longest in NCAA history. Their only other loss this season came to South Carolina in November in a Thanksgiving tournament.
Iowa State (18-11, 10-8) took a 56-53 lead on Joens’ layup with 37 seconds left. Juicy Landrum tied the game 14 seconds later with a 3-pointer.
After timeouts by both teams, Joens was fouled with less than a second left by Didi Richards. Baylor coach Kim Mulkey was incensed with the call. After the officials reviewed that there was still time on the clock, Joens hit the first of the two free throws.
“Every single person who’s associated with our team was really relaxed because it was (Joens) up there shooting the free throw,” Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly said. “She was smiling. Maggie and Rae were acting like we’d already won the game. She has that kind of confidence and her teammates have that kind of confidence in her.” Ines Nezerwa and Rae Johnson each had 11 points for the Cyclones, who had lost 11 straight games to Baylor. This matched the highest ranked team that the Cyclones had ever knocked off. The team beat No. 2 Texas Tech in 2004.
MEN
No. 9 Maryland 83, No. 25 Michigan 70 — At College Park, Md.: Anthony Cowan Jr. had 20 points and eight assists in his final home game at Maryland, and the Terrapins earned a share of the Big Ten regular-season title. Eric Ayala scored 19, Jalen Smith had 18 points and 11 rebounds and Aaron Wiggins added 15 points for the Terps (24-7, 14-6). Cowan, a senior guard, went 7 for 11 from the floor and hit six free throws in the final minute.
No. 16 Michigan State 80, No. 19 Ohio State 69 — At East Lansing, Mich.: Cassius Winston scored 27 points and Michigan State beat Ohio State to win a third straight Big Ten championship. The Spartans (22-9, 14-6 Big Ten) shared the conference title with No. 9 Maryland and No. 24 Wisconsin and they will be the second-seeded team at the Big Ten Tournament behind the Badgers. The Buckeyes (21-10, 11-9) had won four straight and six of their previous seven games.
No. 21 Houston 64, Memphis 57 — At Houston: Fabian White Jr. had 18 points and 14 rebounds, and Quentin Grimes added 17 points to lead Houston. Grimes had 15 second-half points, which led a big run for the Cougars (23-8, 13-5 American Athletic Conference). Nate Hinton had 13 points for Houston, which shot 34%, including 48% in the second half.