IOWA CITY — Members and employees of the governing board for Iowa’s public universities could soon be barred from gambling on the college teams they help oversee.
A policy proposed by the Board of Regents would bar board members and staff from betting on games involving the Iowa Hawkeyes, the Iowa State Cyclones or the University of Northern Iowa Panthers.
The board will consider adopting the policy at its meeting next week in Cedar Falls.
A summary says the goal is to “remove any question of a potential conflict of interest” now that sports wagering has been legalized in Iowa.
The prohibition would apply to both in-state and out-of-state casinos and would also bar regents from providing any non-public information to others making bets. Fantasy sports contests would be excluded.
FOOTBALL
Chiefs sign president to extension
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs and team President Mark Donovan have signed a long-term contract extension. Terms were not disclosed. Donovan joined the Chiefs as chief operating officer in 2009 and was promoted to team president in 2011.
Jaguars to start QB Foles in next game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jaguars coach Doug Marrone believes quarterback Nick Foles gives the team “a better chance of winning right now.” Marrone announced Tuesday he will start Foles over rookie sensation Gardner Minshew “going forward.” He made the decision during the team’s bye week, saying Foles is ready to return from a broken left collarbone and will start next week at Indianapolis.
Titans place CB Butler on IR
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans have placed cornerback Malcolm Butler on injured reserve after he injured his left wrist Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.
Tennessee also re-signed cornerback Tye Smith, added wide receiver Rashard Davis to the practice squad and removed offensive lineman Daniel Munyer from the practice squad.
Bills sign defensive linemen Liuget
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have signed defensive tackle Corey Liuget to a one-year contract in a bid to shore up their run defense.
Liuget, 6-foot-2 and 300 pounds, appeared in three games with Oakland this season before his release last week. He was drafted by the Chargers in the first round in 2011 and spent eight seasons with them.
Panthers place QB Newton on IR
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers have placed quarterback Cam Newton on injured reserve, meaning he can’t play for the rest of the regular season. Panthers general manager Marty Hurney said in a statement Tuesday that Newton is still experiencing pain in his foot and needs to continue to rehab from the injury. Newton could possibly return this season — if the Panthers reach the playoffs.
Dolphins release DT Nkemdiche
DAVIE, Fla. — Defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche has been released by the Miami Dolphins, who decided the former first-round pick couldn’t help their struggling defense. Nkemdiche signed with the Dolphins in August and played sparingly in the past two games. He was the 29th overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2016, and they released him this summer.
Minnesota signs Fleck to extension
MINNEAPOLIS — No. 13 Minnesota and coach P.J. Fleck have agreed on a seven-year contract extension that will keep him with the Golden Gophers through the 2026 season. The extension was announced Tuesday and is pending approval from the Board of Regents. Fleck is in his third year at Minnesota, which is off to an 8-0 start (5-0 Big Ten). Fleck is 20-13 at Minnesota, but is 12-2 in his last 14 games.
Indiana QB Penix to miss rest of season
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will miss the rest of the season with an injured right shoulder. Penix hurt the joint between the collarbone and sternum during the first half of Saturday’s victory over Northwestern.
With Penix headed to surgery Monday, Peyton Ramsey reclaims the starting job he held the last two seasons before losing the job to Penix in August.
BASKETBALL
Hawks’ Collins suspended 25 games
ATLANTA — Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins was suspended for 25 games without pay on Tuesday for a violation of the NBA’s anti-drug program after testing positive for a growth hormone.
The NBA announced that Collins, 22, tested positive for Peptide-2. He is Atlanta’s leading rebounder and second-leading scorer.
Blazers’ Collins to miss 4 months
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Trail Blazers forward Zach Collins has undergone a shoulder surgery that will sideline him for at least four months. The team said Collins had successful surgery Tuesday to repair his left labrum.
A 7-footer in his third season with Portland, Collins dislocated his shoulder in a game against Dallas on Oct. 27. He was averaging 9 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists in the first three games of the season.
PREP ATHLETICS
Illinois High School Association appeals order
PEORIA, Ill. — The Illinois High School Association is appealing a judge’s decision to allow Chicago Public School cross-county runners to compete in state meets.
IHSA policy says athletes whose districts are on strike cannot compete, though an exception is made when strikes begin after the start of the postseason. Cook County Judge Neil Cohen last week called that an arbitrary distinction in ruling CPS runners could compete in sectionals.
The IHSA late Monday filed an appeal of Cohen’s order. IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said if the organization wins its challenge before Saturday’s state finals, it might bar the CPS runners from participating.