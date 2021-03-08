Iowa State senior Gannon Gremmel won the Big 12 Conference heavyweight wrestling championship on Sunday night in Tulsa, Okla.
The former Dubuque Hempstead state champion won a rematch from the 2020 Big 12 finals by edging Wyoming’s Brian Andrews, 2-0.
After a scoreless first period, Gremmel took a 1-0 lead on an escape in the second period. In the final stanza, Gremmel rode Andrews for the entire period and won the Big 12 title by 2-0 decision. He will next wrestle at the NCAA tournament in St. Louis in two weeks.
Gremmel is the first Iowa State 285-pound champion since Matt Gibson won the title in 2012. Overall, he is Iowa State’s sixth Big 12 heavyweight champion.
The Cyclones finished third in the team race behind co-champions Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.
HAWKS WIN BIG TEN
The top-ranked University of Iowa won the Big Ten Championships, scoring 159.5 team points and crowning four individual champions. Penn State took second with 124 points.
Alex Marinelli won his third straight 165-pound conference title, and Spencer Lee defended his 125-pound championship. Jaydin Eierman and Michael Kemerer became first-time Big Ten champions, leading Iowa to its second straight and 37th Big Ten Conference title.
The team title is Iowa’s second in as many years and the 37th in program history. The Hawkeyes 35.5 point margin of victory is the largest by a conference champion since the 2010 Hawkeyes won by 37 points.
MAX LYON TO NCAAS
Purdue’s Max Lyon, a two-time Iowa state champion from Western Dubuque, clinched his third berth to the national tournament late Saturday night. He won a 3-1 decision over Minnesota’s Owen Webster in the 184-pound seventh-place match on Sunday.
Lyon, a senior, has placed seventh, sixth and seventh at the Big Ten tournament over the last three seasons at 184 pounds for the Boilermakers. He went 1-2 at the 2019 NCAA championships.