CHICAGO — Chicago White Sox right-hander Lance Lynn thinks he is ahead of schedule in his recovery from right knee surgery.
Lynn was pulled from his final start of spring training with right knee discomfort — one of a series of injuries for the reigning AL Central champions already this season.
Third baseman Yoán Moncada is out with a strained right oblique and ace right-hander Lucas Giolito is on the 10-day injured list due to a lower abdominal strain. Relievers Joe Kelly (right biceps nerve injury), Garrett Crochet (left elbow surgery) and Ryan Burr (strained right shoulder strain) also are on the IL, along with outfielder Yermín Mercedes (fractured left wrist).
Lynn went 11-6 with a 2.69 ERA in 28 starts last season in his first year in Chicago. He had surgery this month and is expected to be sidelined for four to six weeks.
“I’m ahead of schedule. But we’ll see how that goes because there’s still a lot of work left to do,” Lynn said before Wednesday’s game against Seattle. “We’ve got some time ’til I get on the mound. Everything’s good right now. We just need to make sure we stay on that pace.”
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins placed left fielder Alex Kirilloff on the 10-day injured list with inflammation in his surgically repaired right wrist. Kirilloff was scratched from the lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers and replaced by Nick Gordon.
NEW YORK — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave has been extended yet again, this time by six additional days through April 22.
Bauer was placed on seven days’ paid leave last July 2 under the union and MLB’s joint domestic violence and sexual assault policy after a Southern California woman said he choked her into unconsciousness, punched her repeatedly and had anal sex with her without her consent during two sexual encounters earlier last year.
FOOTBALL
MADISON, Wis. — A fire broke out Wednesday morning during a renovation project at Camp Randall Stadium, causing one worker to be taken to the hospital with injuries.
Madison Fire Department officials said paramedics treated and transported one person to a hospital with “serious injuries.” The name of the injured person wasn’t released. Wisconsin athletic officials said the fire involved roofing solvent material and occurred during construction. Wisconsin’s home football stadium is undergoing a renovation of its south end zone.
HENDERSON, Nev. — The Las Vegas Raiders have given quarterback Derek Carr a three-year contract extension. The extension is worth $121.5 million, a person with direct knowledge of the agreement said, speaking Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced. Carr threw for a career-high 4,804 yards and 23 touchdowns as Las Vegas went 10-7 before losing at Cincinnati in the postseason.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Former Georgia quarterback JT Daniels says he’s transferring to West Virginia. Daniels made the announcement Wednesday on Instagram. Daniels went 7-0 as a starter in two seasons at Georgia. He was hampered by injuries last season and was replaced by Stetson Bennett, who led the Bulldogs to the national championship.
ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Funeral services for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was killed when he was hit by a dump truck on Saturday, will take place next weekend. The first memorial will be held April 23 at noon at Christ Church in Rockaway Township. The next day, services will occur at Bullis School in Potomac, Md. Haskins, 24, was hit by the truck while he was walking on a South Florida highway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
BASKETBALL
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin has added Green Bay transfer Kamari McGee. The 6-foot guard averaged 11.6 points in his lone season with Green Bay. He made the Horizon League’s all-freshman team this season. He shot 38.8% from the floor and made 80.8% of his free throws. Wisconsin must replace All-America guard Johnny Davis and second-leading scorer Brad Davison from a team that went 25-8 and reached the NCAA Tournament’s round of 32 this season. The Badgers’ depth also has taken a hit with Lorne Bowman II, Ben Carlson and Matthew Mors entering the transfer portal.
North Carolina big man Armando Bacot is returning for his senior season after the Tar Heels fell a game short of winning an improbable national championship. Bacot averaged 16.3 points and ranked third nationally with 13.1 rebounds per game. He’s on pace to become the program’s career rebounding leader.