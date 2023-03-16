Steven Crowl scored a career-high 36 points and Wisconsin cruised to an 81-62 victory over Bradley on Tuesday night in Madison, Wis., in the first round of the NIT.
Crowl buried 12 of 16 shots from the floor, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range, and all seven of his free throws for the second-seeded Badgers, who advance to play No. 3 seed Liberty in the second round of the tournament.
Crowl, a junior, topped his previous high by 11 points. He also grabbed nine rebounds. Max Klesmit totaled 16 points and three steals, while Connor Essegian was 9 of 9 at the foul line and scored 14.
Recommended for you
Rienk Mast scored 14 points to lead the Braves (25-10). Zek Montgomery added 12 points.
Crowl scored 19 points in the first half to guide the Badgers to 40-35 lead at halftime. Crowl scored 17 in the second half and Klesmit added 13 to help Wisconsin pull away.
NCAA TOURNAMENT
Fairleigh Dickinson 84, Texas Southern 61 — At Dayton, Ohio: Ansley Almonor scored a game-high 23 points on Wednesday and Fairleigh Dickinson earned its first NCAA Tournament win in four seasons. Fairleigh Dickinson shot 50% and advances to the East Region to play No. 1 Purdue in Columbus, Ohio, on Friday.
WOMEN’S NCAA TOURNAMENT
Mississippi State 70, Illinois 56 — At South Bend, Ind.: Jessika Carter scored 22 points, and Jerkaila Jordan and Anastasia Hayes added 11 apiece as the Bulldogs won the First Four game and advanced to play Creighton on Friday. Makira Cook scored 21 points to lead the Fighting Illini.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.