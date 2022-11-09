LAS VEGAS — The Houston Astros’ six-game victory over the Philadelphia Phillies finished as the second least-watched World Series on television.
The six games averaged 11,784,000 on Fox, down 1.3% from the 11,940,000 for the Atlanta Braves’ six-game win over the Astros last year and ahead of only the 9,946,000 for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ six-game victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in 2020.
Houston’s 3-1 win in Game 6 on Saturday night was seen by 12,549,000 viewers on Fox, down 11% from 14,140,000 Atlanta’s 7-0 victory over the Astros in last year’s finale, played on a Tuesday night. Including Fox Deportes and streaming, this year’s Game 6 was viewed by 12,871,000.
Game 6 was played opposite several college football games, including Alabama-LSU on ESPN, Clemson-Notre Dame on NBC and Florida State-Miami on ABC.
The Series finished with a 6.1 Nielsen rating and 17 share. The rating was the second-lowest behind the 5.2 for 2020, which had a 12 share. This year’s share marked a 1% increase from last year.
Cubs promote Dustin Kelly to hitting coach
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs have promoted Dustin Kelly to hitting coach after two seasons as the organization’s minor league hitting coordinator, one of three additions to manager David Ross’ staff announced on Tuesday.
Kelly becomes the Cubs’ eighth hitting coach in 12 seasons. He replaces Greg Brown, who lasted one year. A former minor league infielder, Kelly worked as a hitting coach in the Dodgers farm system from 2018-20 before getting hired by Chicago.
Cleveland’s Antonetti voted MLB’s top exec
LAS VEGAS — Cleveland Guardians President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti was voted Major League Baseball’s Executive of the Year on Tuesday after his young team won the AL Central with a $68 million payroll that was 27th among the 30 teams.
Cleveland went 92-70 while using 17 players who made their major league debuts. The youngest team in the postseason, the Guardians lost a five-game Division Series to the New York Yankees.
Brewers pick up $10M option on Wong
MILWAUKEE — Kolten Wong is staying in Milwaukee.
The Brewers have picked up the $10 million 2023 team option on the veteran second baseman.
Wong, 32, batted .251 this season and had a career-high 15 homers to go along with 47 RBIs and 17 steals in 134 games. He had a .339 on-base percentage and .430 slugging percentage.
Rodríguez, Harris win Digest rookie awards
NEW YORK — Center fielders Julio Rodríguez of the Seattle Mariners and Michael Harris II of the Atlanta Braves were chosen rookies of the year by Baseball Digest and eBay.
Rodríguez won the American League award Tuesday after hitting .284 with 28 home runs and 75 RBIs this season to help Seattle earn its first playoff berth since 2001. Harris took the NL honor after making his major league debut May 28 and batting .297 with 19 homers and 64 RBIs for the NL East champion Braves.
Rizzo turns down option, becomes free agentLAS VEGAS — First baseman Anthony Rizzo became a free agent again when he declined his $16 million option with the New York Yankees for 2023.
Pitcher Chris Bassitt declined his $19 million option with the New York Mets and followed rotation mates Jacob deGrom and Taijuan Walker into free agency. They were among 11 players who became free agents Tuesday, raising the total to 151.
FOOTBALL
Raiders waive former 1st-round pick Abram
HENDERSON, Nev. — Safety Johnathan Abram, who failed to meet the expectations of a first-round draft pick, was waived Tuesday by the Las Vegas Raiders.
Abram, who was drafted 27th overall in 2019 out of Mississippi State, started the first seven games this season before being moved to a reserve role the past two weeks.
Huskers’ Farmer cited on suspicion of DUI
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska starting safety Myles Farmer has been suspended for Saturday’s game at No. 3 Michigan after being ticketed on suspicion of drunken driving last weekend. The 21-year-old Farmer was stopped in downtown Lincoln at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday for a traffic violation, police said Tuesday.
BASKETBALL
Suspended Irving meets with Adam Silver
NEW YORK — Suspended Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Tuesday, a person with knowledge of the meeting said.
The Nets banned Irving for at least five games without pay on Thursday after he refused to say he had no antisemitic beliefs.
That came hours after Silver said Irving made a “reckless decision” to post on his Twitter feed a link to a film that contains antisemitic material and said he would be meeting with him within a week.
