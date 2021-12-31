TAXSLAYER GATOR BOWL
No. 20 WAKE FOREST (10-3) vs. RUTGERS (5-7)
Site: Jacksonville, Fla.
Time: 10 a.m.
TV: ESPN
Series record: Wake Forest leads, 2-0.
What’s at stake: Wake Forest is trying to win 11 games for just the second time in the program’s 114-year history. The Demon Deacons previously accomplished the feat in 2006, when then-coach Jim Grobe led them to an 11th victory in the Atlantic Coast Conference title game — a 9-6 field-goal fest in the rain in Jacksonville. Rutgers is making its first bowl appearance since 2014 and is doing so on short notice. The Scarlet Knights were a late substitution for Texas A&M, which pulled out because of a lack of available players due to injuries, opt-outs, transfers and COVID-19 issues.
Key matchup: Wake Forest’s high-scoring offense vs Rutgers’ defense. The Demon Deacons average a school-record 41.9 points, which ranks second in the ACC and fifth in the nation. Sam Hartman has thrown for 3,924 yards and 36 touchdown this season. He also has 11 rushing scores. The receiving duo of Jaquarii Roberson and A.T. Perry have combined for 118 catches for 2,136 yards and 21 TDs. Rutgers, whose defense ranks 20th in the nation, might have a hard time slowing them down with less than a week to prepare.
SUN BOWL
CENTRAL MICHIGAN (8-4) vs. WASHINGTON STATE (7-5)
Site: El Paso, Texas
Time: 11 a.m.
TV: CBS
Series record: First meeting.
What’s at stake: Central Michigan’s trip west has turned wild, and the Chippewas still have the goal of winning a bowl game. It’s just a different bowl game. The team was already in Tucson, Ariz., when Boise State bowed out of the Arizona Bowl because of COVID-19 issues. Miami did the same with the Sun Bowl, so the Chippewas agreed to switch to the game about a four-hour drive away in El Paso, Texas. It will be the first Sun Bowl for Central Michigan and the third for Washington State. The Chippewas are looking for their first bowl victory since 2012. The Cougars are 8-8 in bowls.
Key matchup: Washington State QB Jayden de Laura vs. Central Michigan pass defense. The freshman playing his first full season is averaging 250 yards passing per game with 23 touchdowns. The Chippewas are among the worst nationally against the pass, allowing an average of 266 yards per game.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SEMIFINAL
AT THE COTTON BOWL
No. 1 ALABAMA (12-1) vs. No. 4 CINCINNATI (13-0)
Site: Arlington, Texas
Time: 2:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Series record: Alabama leads, 5-0.
What’s at stake: The winner moves on to the national championship game. Cincinnati, the nation’s only undefeated team, is the first non-Power Five conference team to make the CFP. Defending champ Alabama is in its seventh semifinal game in the eight seasons of the four-team format. The Crimson Tide have won their last five semifinal games, with three national titles in that span.
Key matchup: Cincinnati All-American CB Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner vs. Alabama All-American WR Jameson Williams. Gardner has developed from a scrawny, 160-pound freshman into one of the nation’s most feared defensive backs who has never given up a touchdown in coverage. Williams, a transfer from Ohio State, has 68 catches and leads the SEC with 1,445 yards receiving (21.2 yards per catch) and 15 TDs. He has 11 catches of at least 50 yards, including TDs of 67 and 50 yards in the SEC title game.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SEMIFINAL
AT THE ORANGE BOWL
No. 2 MICHIGAN (12-1) vs. No. 3 Georgia (12-1)
Site: Miami Gardens, Fla.
Time: 6:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Series record: Tied, 1-1.
What’s at stake: A spot in the national championship game, but the Wolverines and Bulldogs have taken different paths. Georgia has been ranked in the top five all season, and was the unanimous No. 1 team in the country for about two months. In a breakthrough season for coach Jim Harbaugh, Michigan became the first team to start a season unranked and reach the playoff.
Key matchup: Georgia’s interior defensive line vs. Michigan’s interior offensive line. Massive NG Jordan Davis (6-foot-6, 340 pounds) anchors the line and gets a lot of help from DTs Devonte Wyatt and Jalen Carter. The Bulldogs allow just 2.61 yards per rush and have given up only three rushing touchdowns, fewest in the nation. Michigan won the Joe Moore Award, given to the top offensive line in the nation. The group, led by C Andrew Vastardis, has been better than the sum of the parts, paving the way for Michigan to run for 223 yards per game and 39 touchdowns.