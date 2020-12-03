LOS ANGELES — Anthony Davis finalized a five-year contract worth up to $190 million to return to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.
One day after LeBron James agreed to a two-year, $85 million contract extension with the Lakers through 2022-23, Davis committed to the Lakers through the 2024-25 season. Agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, who represents both Davis and James, confirmed the terms of both deals to The Associated Press.
General manager Rob Pelinka announced both of his All-NBA first-team superstars had agreed to new contracts Thursday night without disclosing their terms. James and Davis won an NBA championship in the first season of their partnership, and Los Angeles is back to work in training camp this week with a solid chance to repeat.
FOOTBALL
Bengals QB Burrow undergoes surgery
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow had knee surgery and is expected to make a full recovery, the team said Thursday.
The Bengals said Burrow’s procedure on Wednesday “went as planned and he is expected to make a complete recovery.”
Burrow’s season ended Nov. 22 when he was hit by Washington pass-rushers and his leg was bent severely. The structural damage in his left knee required surgery, and he has extensive rehabilitation ahead.
No fans at Rose Bowl for CFP semifinal
PASADENA, Calif. — No spectators will be allowed at the Rose Bowl for the College Football Playoff semifinal on Jan. 1 because of COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the state, county and city of Pasadena.
The Tournament of Roses said Thursday that it requested special permission to allow for a limited number of spectators or a select number of guests of players and coaches at the 90,888-seat stadium but was denied.
Los Angeles County is under a stay-home order that took effect this week and runs through mid-December. Pasadena has its own public health department and can set its own rules, but has mostly followed the county’s lead during the coronavirus pandemic.
Holtz receives Presidential Medal of Freedom
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Thursday called Lou Holtz “one of the greatest coaches in American history” as he honored the college football Hall of Famer and political ally with the nation’s highest civilian honor.
Holtz, whose 34-year coaching career included the 1988 national title at the University of Notre Dame, received the Presidential Medal of Freedom during an Oval Office ceremony. Holtz led six different programs to bowl games and is an outspoken Trump backer.
Holtz is one of several sports figures Trump has awarded the Medal of Freedom during his time office.
Others include former NFL Hall of Famer and Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page, Olympic track and field athlete and former Rep. Jim Ryun, golfer Tiger Woods, Hall of Fame quarterback Roger Staubach, pro basketball greats Bob Cousy and Jerry West and baseball legends Babe Ruth and Mariano Rivera.
BASEBALL
Brewers trade Knebel to Dodgers
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers traded reliever Corey Knebel to the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday for a player to be named or cash.
The Brewers also announced they did not offer 2021 contracts to left-hander Alex Claudio, outfielder Ben Gamel and utilityman Jace Peterson. The team reached one-year deals with shortstop Orlando Arcia ($2 million), first baseman Daniel Vogelbach ($1.4 million) and catchers Omar Narváez ($2.5 million) and Manny Piña ($1.65 million).
In another move, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press the Brewers agreed to terms on a major league contract with catcher Luke Maile.
CORONAVIRUS
Source: At least 12 COVID-19 cases in Michigan football program
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan canceled this weekend’s game against Maryland because it had at least 12 positive COVID-19 cases within the football program, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday.
The size of the outbreak has not been disclosed by the school and the person spoke to The AP only on condition of anonymity. The person did not know the number of players, coaches and staff members who were among the positive cases from testing on Sunday and Monday, nor did the person know how many players and coaches might be affected by contact tracing quarantine protocols.
Albany pauses both hoops programs
The University at Albany men’s and women’s basketball programs are on a temporary pause from team activities due to presumptive positive tests among individuals associated with both programs’ Tier 1 group.
Tier 1 individuals include coaches, athletes, team managers, athletic trainers, and support staff. They are tested three times a week in accordance with NCAA protocols.
Boston University puts hockey on hold
A positive COVID-19 test has caused Boston University’s men’s hockey team to pause all athletic activities and the school has canceled Saturday’s game at Connecticut.
According a statement from the school, the positive test was from a member of the team’s Tier 1 personnel, which includes coaches, athletes, and support staff. Tier 1 personnel are tested three times a week in accordance with NCAA, Hockey East, and university protocols.
AUTO RACING
Investigation opened in Grosjean crash
PARIS — An investigation has been opened into Formula One driver Romain Grosjean’s horrifying crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix, governing body FIA said Thursday. The FIA said it could take up to eight weeks before the conclusions are made public.
The French driver was trapped in a burning car on Sunday when it sliced in half after penetrating a metal crash barrier and then exploded into a fireball.