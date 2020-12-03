News in your town

Sports briefs: Davis inks $190M deal to remain with Lakers

College basketball: South Dakota St. tops Iowa St. for 2nd time in program history

Mertz ready to bounce back as No. 18 Badgers host 10 Indiana

Steelers overcome rust, short-handed Ravens to move to 11-0

Prep football: Former Senior standout commits to Wayne State

Prep bowling: Local boys teams primed for runs at Iowa state tournament

No. 24 Iowa's Smith-Marsette rebuilds trust after his arrest

As NBA camps open, Doc Rivers expresses concern for season

No. 2 Notre Dame rolling behind talent and quality depth

Basketball in a mask? Rare but not unheard of in pandemic

Cascade boys pull away from rival Bellevue

Bellevue girls edge Cascade on Hueneke's late basket

Potter, Wahl help No. 4 Wisconsin trounce Green Bay 82-42

Local & area roundup: Pride's balance leads to 4th straight win

Packers' defense finally starting to produce more takeaways

Bears' defensive struggles sound alarms for coaches

Girls prep basketball: Wahlert rolls past Bellevue Marquette

MLB launches wood-bat league for draft-eligible prospects

Sports briefs: Hawkeyes move up to No. 3 in latest hoops poll

Vikings' timely defensive stops keep playoff hopes alive

College basketball roundup: Davis scores 16 to help No. 14 UNC beat UNLV

USHL: Fighting Saints’ Herzog commits to play at Yale

Ready or not, NBA training camps are set to open once again

Chiefs' big offensive performances balance out shortcomings

Girls prep basketball: Wahlert rolls past Bellevue Marquette

Sports briefs: No. 1 Alabama leads locked-in top 8 for 4th week

Mahomes, Hill have huge day as Chiefs hold off Bucs, 27-24

Beebe amends for fumble with TD as Vikes top Panthers

College basketball: Richmond beats No. 10 Kentucky, 1st road win vs top 10 team

Fuller sticking with Vanderbilt football after historic kick

USHL: Fighting Saints hoping to catch up to the curve

NFL roundup: Titans take command of AFC South

Rodgers' 4 TD passes help Packers roll over Bears, 41-25

Mike Tyson returns to ring, draws in exhibition with Jones

Boys prep basketball: Senior, Hempstead set pace while Wahlert, WD out to surprise

College basketball: Iowa State pulls away to win opener

USHL: Team USA knocks off Fighting Saints

Sports briefs: Lions fire Patricia,GM Bob Quinn