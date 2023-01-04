World Juniors Slovakia Canada Hockey
Buy Now

Canada's Connor Bedard during a break in play against Slovakia in IIHF world junior hockey championship quarterfinals action in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Monday. 

 Darren Calabrese The Canadian Press

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia — The United States and Canada face off Wednesday night in another instalment of their world junior hockey rivalry, with a trip to the title game on the line.

They advanced to the semifinals after polar-opposite quarterfinals Monday, with Canada beating Slovakia, 4-3, in overtime and the U.S. routing Germany, 11-1.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.