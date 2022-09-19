APTOPIX Nevada Iowa Football
Football fans evacuate Kinnick Stadium as a bolt of lightning flashes overhead during a weather delay in the second half of a game between Nevada and Iowa on Saturday night in Iowa City.

 Bryon Houlgrave Des Moines Register

IOWA CITY — Kaleb Johnson rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns, and Iowa endured a night of lightning delays for a 27-0 win over Nevada on Saturday night.

The game, which was delayed three times for 3 hours, 56 minutes, started at 6:40 p.m. CDT, and ended at 1:39 a.m.

