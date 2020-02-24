Austin Phyfe had 17 points, 18 rebounds and five assists to help lift Northern Iowa to a 64-52 win over Southern Illinois on Sunday, the Panthers’ 15th consecutive home victory.
The Panthers (23-5, 12-4) have a one-game lead over Loyola Chicago in the Missouri Valley Conference with two games remaining. The Salukis (16-13, 10-6) dropped into a third-place tie with Bradley.
Isaiah Brown added 15 points for Northern Iowa (23-5, 12-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Western Dubuque graduate Spencer Haldeman chipped in nine points.
Southern Illinois led 34-26 at halftime but scored a season-low 18 points in the second half when Northern Iowa used a 20-0 run to take control at 60-43 with four minutes left.
Barret Benson had 11 points for the Salukis (16-13, 10-6) as did Eric McGill. Lance Jones had 10 points.
Northern Iowa matches up against Evansville at home on Wednesday. Southern Illinois takes on Indiana State at home on Wednesday.
Wisconsin 79, Rutgers 71 — At Madison, Wis.: Micah Potter came off the bench to score 18 points with nine rebounds and helped Wisconsin beat Rutgers. Nate Reuvers and Brevin Pritzl added 17 apiece for Wisconsin (17-10, 10-6 Big Ten), while Ron Harper Jr. led the Scarlet Knights (18-10, 9-8) with 21 points and nine rebounds. The Badgers were hot from distance, hitting 10 of their first 20 from behind the 3-point line as they built a comfortable lead. But Rutgers continued to pound the ball inside, where the Scarlet Knights had a 42-16 advantage in the paint and refused to go away.
No. 25 Ohio State 79, No. 7 Maryland 72 — At Columbus, Ohio: Luther Muhammad scored 22 points and Ohio State snapped the Terrapins’ nine-game winning streak. Ohio State (18-9, 8-8 Big Ten) defeated a Top-10 team for the fourth time this season.
Indiana 68, No. 9 Penn State 60 — At Bloomington, Ind.: Al Durham scored 14 points and Trayce Jackson-Davis had 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead Indiana. Devonte Green contributed 10 points for the Hoosiers (18-9, 8-8 Big Ten), who started hot but needed to hit their final four free throws to help seal the win. Lamar Stevens, who was plagued with foul trouble all game, led Penn State (20-7, 10-6) with 29 points on 11-of-27 shooting.
No. 15 Creighton 81, No. 59 Butler 59 — At Omaha, Neb.: Marcus Zegarowski made all seven of his 3-pointers and finished with 25 points as Creighton earned its fourth straight win over an AP Top 25 opponent. The Bluejays (22-6, 11-4 Big East) have won nine of 10 and remain one game behind conference-leading Seton Hall.
No. 16 Seton Hall 81, St. John’s 65 — At Newark, N.J.: Myles Powell scored 18 points, Sandro Mamukelashvili added 16 points and nine rebounds and Seton Hall beat St. John’s. Jared Rhoden added 14 points on 4-of-5 shooting and Romero Gill had 12 points while going 6 for 6 from the floor in the wire-to-wire victory.
WOMEN
Texas Tech 77, Iowa State 74 — At Ames, Iowa: The Cyclones’ fourth-quarter rally came up short. Texas Tech’s Brittany Brewer led all players with 27 points, while Rae Johnson finished the game with 17 points for Iowa State.