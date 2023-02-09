Iowa St West Virginia Basketball
Iowa State guard Gabe Kalscheur (left) and West Virginia forward Jimmy Bell Jr. dive for the ball during the first half of their Big 12 Conference game Wednesday night in Morgantown, W.Va.

 Kathleen Batten The Associated Press

Kedrian Johnson tied a career high with 22 points, and West Virginia held off No. 11 Iowa State 76-71 on Wednesday night.

Emmitt Mathews added a season-high 20 points for the Mountaineers (15-9, 4-7 Big 12), who have won five of seven to get their season moving in the right direction after they dropped five in a row during one stretch.

