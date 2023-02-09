Kedrian Johnson tied a career high with 22 points, and West Virginia held off No. 11 Iowa State 76-71 on Wednesday night.
Emmitt Mathews added a season-high 20 points for the Mountaineers (15-9, 4-7 Big 12), who have won five of seven to get their season moving in the right direction after they dropped five in a row during one stretch.
The Cyclones (16-7, 7-4) missed a chance to move into a first-place tie with No. 5 Texas, which lost at Kansas on Monday night.
Recommended for you
Iowa State trailed for most of the game. Jaren Holmes made the Cyclones’ only field goal in the final five minutes, a bank shot that put Iowa State ahead 71-70 with 1:28 remaining. But Iowa State didn’t score again.
West Virginia’s Joe Toussaint made two free throws on the ensuing possession. After Iowa State missed a pair of shots, Johnson threw the ball away in the lane for West Virginia. Iowa State’s Caleb Grill then missed a contested layup on the fast break with 12 seconds left.
After Toussaint made two more free throws, Iowa State still had a chance to tie the score. But Holmes was called for an offensive foul with 4.5 seconds left, and Matthews made two free throws for the final margin.
Holmes led the Cyclones with 18 points. Freshman Tamin Lipsey had a season-high 16 points and Grill added 13.
Coming off a big home win over No. 9 Kansas, Iowa State committed eight early turnovers and trailed by as many as 15 points against the Mountaineers in the first half.
The Cyclones have lost five straight games on the road. The Mountaineers got another statement win they sorely needed to build a possible NCAA Tournament resume. West Virginia has beaten Iowa State in seven of their last eight meetings.
Iowa State hosts Oklahoma State on Saturday. The Cowboys beat the Cyclones, 61-59, on Jan. 21 in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
West Virginia plays at Texas on Saturday. The Longhorns won the earlier meeting 69-61 in Morgantown.
Evansville 71, Northern Iowa 59 — At Evansville, Ind.: The Purple Aces (5-21) got 15 points from Yacine Toumi, 14 from Kenny Strawbridge, 12 from Gage Bobe and 10 from Preston Phillips to earn their first Missouri Valley Conference win of the season. Tytan Anderson and Landon Wolf scored 14 points apiece, James Betz added 10 and former Dubuque Hempstead standout Michael Duax chipped in six for Northern Iowa (12-13, 8-7 MVC).
No. 2 Houston 80, Tulsa 42 — At Houston: Marcus Sasser scored 25 points and had five 3-pointers, Emanuel Sharp added 13 points and Houston routed for its fifth straight win.
Sasser scored 19 points on 8 of 13 shooting in the first half as the Cougars built a 46-18 halftime lead.
Vanderbilt 66, No. 6 Tennessee 65 — At Nashville, Tenn.: Tyrin Lawrence knocked down a 3-pointer from the right corner at the buzzer as Vanderbilt snapped an 11-game skid against its in-state rival. Students rushed the court and joined the Commodores in celebrating easily the biggest win in coach Jerry Stackhouse’s fourth season.
No. 23 Creighton 75, Seton Hall 62 — At Newark, N.J.: Baylor Scheierman had 19 points and nine rebounds, Ryan Nembhard added 15 on 6-of-7 shooting and dished out four assists, and Creighton fended off a feisty Seton Hall. Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 13 points and Arthur Kaluma had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Bluejays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.