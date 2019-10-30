MINNEAPOLIS — Vikings safety Jayron Kearse has been charged with multiple gun and alcohol counts after authorities say he was driving while impaired and had a loaded gun in his car.
The 25-year-old Kearse was arrested early Sunday after he drove his car onto a closed portion of Interstate 94 in Minneapolis.
Prosecutors charged him Tuesday with five counts, including drunken driving and carrying a pistol without a permit. According to the criminal complaint, Kearse failed field sobriety tests and had a blood alcohol level of 0.10%, above Minnesota’s legal limit.
The complaint says Kearse admitted he consumed four drinks before driving, and that he carries the gun for protection.
Kearse spoke to reporters at practice Monday and apologized to the team and fans. He says he takes the matter seriously and will work to improve himself.
Dolphins place Howard on IR
DAVIE, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins’ shutdown cornerback has been shut down.
Miami decided Tuesday to place Xavien Howard on injured reserve with a knee injury that bothered him in recent weeks, a big blow for a team that has lost its first seven games.
It’s undetermined whether Howard will require surgery, coach Brian Flores said.
Jaguars’ Lee on IR for 2nd straight year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars have placed receiver Marqise Lee on injured reserve for the second straight season, likely signaling the end of his time in Jacksonville.
A second-round draft pick from USC in 2014, Lee sustained a shoulder injury in Sunday’s victory against the New York Jets. Lee had three receptions for 18 yards this season. He missed all of last season after tearing three ligaments in his left knee in a preseason game.
NFL launches Lombardi Trophy contest
NEW YORK — The NFL is launching a “Lombardi in Your Hometown” contest, which will send the NFL’s championship trophy to one winner’s hometown during wild-card weekend in January. The trophy will appear at a watch party for the winner and friends and family before heading to Miami for the Super Bowl in February.
To enter, fans can post a picture or video demonstrating what they’ve done to deserve a chance to lift the trophy and tag @NFL and #NFL100Contest. The contest runs through Nov. 7.
Fan dies at Oklahoma-Kansas State game
MANHATTAN, Kan. — An Oklahoma football fan died after suffering an apparent heart attack at Saturday’s game against Kansas State.
David Adams, director of Riley County emergency services, said paramedics were called to the stadium for a patient experiencing chest pain, and the fan collapsed after they arrived. He was treated at the scene and taken to a Manhattan hospital across the street from the stadium, where he was pronounced dead.
ROSEMONT, Ill. — The Big Ten has reprimanded Penn State defensive tackle Antonio Shelton for spitting on a Michigan State player during a game.
Shelton will be out of the lineup for the fifth-ranked Nittany Lions during their next game Nov. 9 at No. 13 Minnesota.
BASKETBALL
ORLANDO, Fla. — Authorities say longtime Disney enthusiast and Milwaukee Bucks center Robin Lopez unknowingly purchased rare items stolen from Disney World in Florida. State attorney’s office records obtained by the Orlando Sentinel show Lopez had purchased clothing from a vintage Epcot animatronic called Buzzy that had gone missing from a now-defunct attraction at the Orlando theme park.
Orange County Sheriff’s Office investigators say a former Disney employee and his cousin used fake IDs to sneak into the park last year and steal items valued at thousands of dollars, selling them in a lucrative market for exclusive memorabilia.
Fan charged with punching Pelicans coach
HOUSTON — A Houston Rockets fan is charged with punching a New Orleans Pelicans coach at the end of a game between the teams. Prosecutors charged Manuel Garcia with misdemeanor assault for allegedly punching Pelicans assistant coach Joe Boylan in the face Saturday. His girlfriend was also arrested for allegedly preventing police from getting to Garcia.
BASEBALL
World Series a snooze for most TV viewers
NEW YORK — Fans in Washington and Houston may be excited, but the rest of the country is reacting to the World Series with a collective yawn.
Through the first five games, the World Series has been averaging 11.6 million viewers, the Nielsen company said. That puts it on pace to be the least-watched Fall Classic ever, although ratings tend to pick up when a series reaches a sixth or deciding seventh game. Game 6 is Tuesday in Houston.
Twins claim Wisler off waivers
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins claimed right-handed pitcher Matt Wisler off waivers from Seattle. The Twins announced the move on Tuesday.
Wisler appeared in a combined 44 games this season for San Diego and Seattle, making eight starts for the Mariners. He had 16 walks and 63 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings, with a 5.61 ERA. The 27-year-old Wisler will join his fifth major league team in three seasons. He was a seventh-round draft pick by the Padres in 2011.
MINNEAPOLIS — Nelson Cruz’s $12 million option for next season has been exercised by the Minnesota Twins.
The 39-year-old designated hitter agreed in January to a contract with a $14 million salary for 2019 and the club option.
AUTO RACING
Tifft to miss final 3 races after seizure
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Matt Tifft will miss the final three races of the NASCAR season after suffering a seizure at Martinsville Speedway. Tifft was replaced in the No. 36 Ford for Front Row Motorsports by Matt Crafton at Martinsville. John Hunter Nemechek will make his Cup debut this weekend at Texas in the car and finish the season for Tifft.