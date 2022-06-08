Tiger Woods withdrew from the U.S. Open on Tuesday, saying that his damaged right leg needs more time to get stronger to contend in the majors.
Woods made a surprise return at the Masters, just 14 months after he broke bones in his right leg and ankle in a February 2021 car crash outside Los Angeles. He made the cut at Augusta National, then played the PGA Championship at Southern Hills.
Even though he made another cut, Woods was limping badly on Saturday and withdrew after the third round, the first time he had withdrawn on the weekend at a major.
Woods posted Tuesday on social media, “My body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf.”
He said he hopes to be ready to play in a charity pro-am event in Ireland ahead of the British Open at St. Andrews, where he won two of his three claret jugs.
This will be the sixth time in the last 12 years Woods does not play the U.S. Open, which he has won three times, most recently at Torrey Pines in 2008 when he had a double stress fracture in his left leg and shredded knee ligaments that required reconstructive surgery when the event was over.
Johnson quits PGA to join Saudi league
ST. ALBANS, England — Two-time major winner Dustin Johnson has resigned his PGA Tour membership to participate in the new golf series backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.
The first LIV Golf Invitational, which offers $25 million in prize money, is taking place outside London starting Thursday.
Johnson said Tuesday he “had to think long and hard” about leaving the PGA Tour, seemingly ending his hopes of competing in the Ryder Cup for the United States.
U.S. Open to accept all eligible players
Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and other players competing in the Saudi-funded rival golf league are free to play the U.S. Open next week. That was always expected but confirmed Tuesday by the USGA. The USGA says if a player earned his way into the U.S. Open, should that be taken away because he is playing a different league? It felt the answer was no.
BASEBALL
Angels fire Maddon amidst losing streak
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday with the team mired in a 12-game losing streak. Third base coach Phil Nevin will be the interim manager.
The 68-year-old Maddon went 130-148 with the Angels, who hired him before the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season for his self-described dream job. Maddon spent three decades of his career as a player and coach for the Angels before going on to an impressive managerial career that has included three Manager of the Year awards.
HOCKEY
TAMPA, Fla. — Pat Maroon, Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos staked Tampa Bay to a three-goal lead, and the Lightning held off the New York Rangers, 4-1, to even the Eastern Conference final at two games apiece.
Artemi Panarin’s goal with 3:33 remaining in the third period ended Andrei Vasikevsky’s shutout bid. Ondrej Palat added an empty net goal with 8.7 seconds remaining to seal it.
Game 5 is Thursday at Madison Square Garden.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Duke hires staffer to aid players with NIL
DURHAM, N.C. — New Duke men’s basketball coach Jon Scheyer has hired a former Nike and NBA staffer for a newly created role with duties that include overseeing name, image and likeness (NIL) opportunities for Blue Devils players. The school announced the hiring of Rachel Baker as the program’s first general manager Tuesday.
HORSE RACING
Rich Strike morning line 3rd choice in Belmont
NEW YORK — Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike is the third betting choice on the morning line for the Belmont Stakes.
Rich Strike opened at 7-2 odds and drew the fourth post position in a field of eight horses for the 1 1/2-mile third leg of the Triple Crown. We the People drew the rail and was installed as the 2-1 morning line favorite. Todd Pletcher-trained Mo Donegal is the 5-2 second choice out of the sixth post position.
FIGURE SKATING
Minimum age rises to 17 before 2026 Olympics
PHUKET, Thailand — No 15-year-old figure skaters will be allowed to compete at the 2026 Olympics following the controversy surrounding Russian national champion Kamila Valieva at this year’s Beijing Games.
A new age limit for figure skaters at senior international events has been passed by the International Skating Union that will raise the minimum age to 17 before the next Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy. The limit will be phased in with 16-year-olds allowed to compete in the 2023-24 season. It will then rise to 17 for the season before the Olympics.
