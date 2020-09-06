GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers cut wide receiver Jake Kumerow, offensive lineman Alex Light and linebacker Tim Williams among others as they got their roster down to the 53-man limit heading to their Sept. 13 opener at Minnesota.
“This is the toughest time of the year for us,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Friday in advance of the cuts. “Any time you’re knocking on the door of cutdowns, you’ve got so much appreciation for what our guys do, how they battle and how they come to work, and it’s always tough when you take that away from somebody. As excited as we are to start the season, it is, this day (Saturday) especially, is a difficult day just because you have relationships formed with these guys and you just, you want the best for them.”
Kumerow’s absence from the roster was one of the biggest surprises. Kumerow, who played on two Division III national championship teams at Wisconsin-Whitewater, caught a touchdown pass each of the last two years and had 12 receptions for 219 yards in 2019.
Cutting Kumerow created a spot for another former small-school receiver in Malik Taylor, a 2019 undrafted free agent from Ferris State. Taylor spent last season on Green Bay’s practice squad after getting released by Tampa Bay.
Watson signs $160M extension
HOUSTON — Deshaun Watson has agreed to a four-year, $160 million contract extension with the Houston Texans.
Watson announced the signing on Twitter on Saturday.
The deal makes Watson the second-highest paid quarterback in the league, behind Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, who signed a 10-year deal worth up to $503 million in July.
Dolphins cut Josh Rosen after 1 year
MIAMI — NFL cutdown day forced the Miami Dolphins to acknowledge the failure of their Josh Rosen experiment.
Miami released Rosen, who was acquired from Arizona in April 2019 for second- and fifth-round draft picks. He started three games last year, throwing five interceptions and one touchdown pass, and was the No. 3 quarterback behind Ryan Fitzpatrick and rookie Tua Tagovailoa in training camp this summer.
Allen inks 4-year extension with Chargers
COSTA MESA, Calif. — Keenan Allen has signed a four-year extension with the Los Angeles Chargers that will make him the league’s second-highest paid receiver in average money. A person familiar with the deal said it is worth $80.1 million with $50 million guaranteed. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because financial terms were not released by the Chargers on Saturday.
Beasley passes physical, makes Titans
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Outside linebacker Vic Beasley Jr. passed his physical Saturday and now is on the Tennessee Titans’ active roster. The Titans also waived 27 players to trim the roster to 53 by the NFL’s deadline. Beasley was the Titans’ big free agent signee in March, then the linebacker was 10 days late reporting to camp, piling up $500,000 in fines.
Jaguars keep late draft pick as backup
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars are going with another college journeyman and sixth-round draft pick as their backup quarterback.
General manager Dave Caldwell and coach Doug Marrone kept rookie Jake Luton to play behind Gardner Minshew as they finalized their 53-man roster Saturday. They cut veteran Mike Glennon and waived Josh Dobbs.
Panthers waive Reggie Bonnafon
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers waived running back Reggie Bonnafon as part of the several moves to get down to 53 players on Saturday. Bonnafon ran for 116 yards with a touchdown in 16 games last year and played a major role on special teams.
Browns, Bengals announce fans at 2 games
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals will be allowed to have up to 6,000 fans at two home games this season. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Saturday that the teams have been granted a variance for a “two-game trial” on a state requirement limiting 1,500 people at outdoor gatherings.
BASEBALL
Nationals sign GM Rizzo to multiyear deal
ATLANTA — The Washington Nationals and general manager Mike Rizzo finalized a multiyear contract extension Saturday. The 59-year-old Rizzo, who also holds the title of president of baseball operations, built the team that won the 2019 World Series championship. The Nationals have won four NL East titles, most recently in 2017. They won the last season’s World Series after making the playoffs as a wild card.
HOCKEY
Islanders eliminate Flyers, reach East finals
TORONTO — Thomas Greiss stopped 16 shots and the New York Islanders advanced to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 1993, beating the Philadelphia Flyers 4-0 in Game 7 of the second-round series Saturday night.
Brock Nelson had a goal and two assists, and defensemen Scott Mayfield and Andy Greene scored 3:46 apart in the first period. Anthony Beauvillier had an empty-netter with 6:18 left and New York bounced back after failing to close out the series in losing the previous two games in overtime, and advanced to face the Tampa Bay Lightning.
NHL to allow some families in bubble
EDMONTON, Alberta — The NHL is allowing some family members to join the Edmonton playoff bubble but is waiting on the Canadian government on the possibility of adding more.
Deputy commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press on Saturday that Canadian family members of players, coaches and staff on the teams that reached the conference finals are free to enter the bubble immediately as long as they adhere to quarantine regulations spelled out before the start of the playoffs. Daly said the league hasn’t yet heard back from the government on additional exemptions for family members who are not Canadian citizens.