ATLANTA — Braves star Marcell Ozuna was granted a $20,000 bond Monday on charges of aggravated assault by strangulation and battery against his wife.
Ozuna was jailed Saturday after police officers in the Atlanta suburb of Sandy Springs said they witnessed him attacking his wife, Genesis, while responding to a 911 call.
During his initial appearance in Fulton County Magistrate Court, Ozuna was ordered to have no contact with his wife. He was expected to be released from jail later Monday. In court, attorneys said the couple was in the process of divorce. Genesis Ozuna was arrested on a domestic violence charge in Miami a year ago.
A statement from the Sandy Springs Police Department said officers entered a home where the front door was open and heard screaming from inside. Officers said they saw Ozuna grab his wife by the neck and throw her against a wall, in addition to striking her with a cast on his injured left hand. Police said the victim had visible injuries but was not taken to the hospital.
Ozuna could face a long suspension by Major League Baseball, which plans to review the matter under the joint domestic violence policy in place between MLB and the players’ union.
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs placed right-hander Trevor Williams on the 10-day injured list Monday, adding another name to their long list of injured players.
Williams was scheduled to start Monday against San Diego, but he had an appendectomy Sunday. Kohl Stewart was recalled from Triple-A Iowa to take Williams’ turn against the Padres.
CLEVELAND — The Chicago White Sox placed pitcher Michael Kopech on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring on Monday. The team also recalled right-hander Jimmy Lambert from Triple-A Charlotte to serve as the club’s 27th man for its doubleheader against the Indians. Chicago leads the AL Central by 3 1/2 games over Cleveland.
OMAHA, Neb. — Arkansas was rewarded for its dominant run through the Southeastern Conference, landing the No. 1 national seed in the NCAA baseball tournament Monday.
The Razorbacks (46-10) won all 10 of their SEC series and wrapped up their first conference tournament championship on Sunday. After losing three straight games in March, the Hogs never lost consecutive games.
The 64-team tournament opens Friday in 16 regionals. Winners advance to eight best-of-three super regionals. Those winners move on to the College World Series in Omaha.
The top eight national seeds are assured of hosting super regionals if they win their regionals.
The national seeds following Arkansas: Texas (42-15), Tennessee (45-16), Vanderbilt (40-15), Arizona (40-15), TCU (40-17), Mississippi State (40-15) and Texas Tech.
The University of Mississippi earned the No. 12 national seed and will also host a regional this weekend. The regional includes No. 2 seed Southern Miss, No. 3 seed Florida State and No. 4 seed Southeast Missouri.
BASKETBALL
GRAZ, Austria — When the 3-on-3 street version of basketball makes its Olympic debut in Tokyo, the United States men’s team won’t be there.
The U.S. lost to the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of an Olympic qualifying tournament on Sunday that offered three tickets to the eight-team lineup at the games.
The Americans were world champions in 2019 and had former NBA players Dominique Jones and Robbie Hummel on a four-player roster for the qualifying event in Graz, Austria.
HOCKEY
DENVER — Vegas forward Ryan Reaves was suspended two games by the NHL on Monday for his roughing and unsportsmanlike conduct on Colorado’s Ryan Graves during the Golden Knights’ 7-1 loss in Game 1 of their second-round series Sunday.
RIGA, Latvia — Cal Petersen turned aside all 33 shots he faced for his second consecutive shutout to lead the U.S. Men’s National Team to a 2-0 shutout victory over Germany in preliminary round play at the 2021 IIHF Men’s World Championship. Jason Robertson and Colin Blackwell each scored to help the U.S. earn its fifth-straight win at the world championship.
Team USA, 5-0-0-1 (W-OTW-OTL-L), will face Italy on Tuesday in its final preliminary round game.
LACROSSE
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Matt Moore and Connor Shellenberger scored four goals apiece and goalie Alex Rode made a huge save in the final seconds, and Virginia held off previously unbeaten Maryland 17-16 Monday to win its second straight NCAA men’s lacrosse championship. The Cavaliers (14-4) won their seventh national championship.