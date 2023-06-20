NHL Street Hockey
Kids play ball hockey at an NHL Street event in Boston on Saturday. The league launched a street hockey program earlier this year aimed at getting more people interested in the sport.

 Jimmy Golen The Associated Press

Music blared from speakers outside the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility while kids ran around with hockey sticks, batting a ball into a couple of nets. Pizza was available nearby.

A similar scene played out a week later steps from the Florida Panthers’ arena before Stanley Cup Final games, with young fans playing inside an inflatable rink underneath palm trees.