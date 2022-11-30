Royals Whitesox Baseball
Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu has signed with the Houston Astros.

 Nam Y. Huh The Associated Press

HOUSTON — José Abreu has spent his entire nine-year MLB career with the Chicago White Sox, but Astros owner Jim Crane isn’t worried about how the newly signed first baseman will fit in with his teammates in Houston.

“José pulled out his phone last night and had the phone numbers of our entire team,” Crane said with a laugh. “So, I guess he knows some of the guys.”

