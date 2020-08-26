PHILADELPHIA — Dementia tests in the NFL concussion litigation allow doctors to use different baseline standards for Black and white retired players, making it more difficult for Blacks to show injury and qualify for awards, lawyers for two ex-players argued in court filings on Tuesday.
The settlement fund has so far paid about $720 million to retired players for neurocognitive problems linked to NFL concussions, including more than $300 million for dementia. The dementia claims have proven especially contentious — three-quarters of them have been denied, often after challenges from the NFL.
Lawyers for ex-players Kevin Henry and Najeh Davenport said their clients were denied awards “based on a discriminatory testing regime” that weighs demographic factors including race. Both men would have qualified for awards had race not been considered, they said.
“Black former players have been automatically assumed, through a statistical manipulation called ‘race-norming,’ to have started with worse cognitive functioning than White former players,” the lawyers wrote.
That makes it harder to show they’ve suffered a deficit and deserve compensation, they said.
Lions discuss shooting, skip practice
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions decided not to practice on Tuesday, protesting after a Black man was shot by police in Wisconsin.
Lions coach Matt Patricia opened the team’s morning meeting by allowing players to share their thoughts on the shooting of Jacob Blake, who is paralyzed from the waist down. Blake was shot Sunday, three months after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. The players continued to discuss Blake’s shooting and shared their personal experiences regarding race in the locker room.
Family of late New Mexico lineman sues former coach, school
RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Former New Mexico coach Bob Davie ignored a player’s plea for help in his fight against depression and instead made the lineman play a game before he took his own life, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday.
The lawsuit filed in federal court alleges the University of New Mexico, Davie and the NCAA didn’t protect 21-year-old Nahje Flowers, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in November.
Court documents said the defensive standout had sought counseling to fight depression but Davie overruled a therapist’s recommendation that Flowers take some time off. He died days after, the lawsuit said.
BASKETBALL
Antetokounmpo earns top defensive award
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Giannis Antetokounmpo was voted NBA Defensive Player of the Year on Tuesday, becoming the fifth player to win that award and MVP in a career.
The Milwaukee Bucks All-Star, who was MVP last year and is the favorite to repeat this season, ended the two-year reign of Utah center Rudy Gobert as Defensive Player of the Year.
Antetokounmpo received 75 first-place votes from a panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters, finishing with 432 points. Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis was second (200 points; 14 first-place votes) and Gobert (187 points; six first-place votes) third.
Lillard out Game 5 against Lakers
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Portland guard Damian Lillard has a sprained right knee and will be sidelined Wednesday when the Trail Blazers play a win-or-else Western Conference first-round game against the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Blazers trail the best-of-seven series 3-1, and now will play without their leading scorer.
Lillard got hurt while driving to the basket and drawing a foul with 7:16 left in the third quarter of Monday’s game against the Lakers. The knee seemed to buckle as Lillard made an awkward landing and he was clearly limping as he made his way to the foul line.
CORONAVIRUS
Bolt tests positive for COVID
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica’s Minister of Health said legendary sprinter Usain Bolt has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Minister Christopher Tufton said Bolt was aware of the results and his recent contacts were being traced. The 34-year-old retired sprinter who won gold in the 100 and 200 meters at the last three Olympics posted a video on social media to explain the situation. Bolt said he has no symptoms.
Milwaukee Public Schools suspend fall sports
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools has suspended the start of regular-season fall sports indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. Administrators said Monday the decision was made for the safety of athletes, staff and fans.
Milwaukee Public Schools said the district will continue to consider how low- to high-contact sports affect athletes, but said it will not facilitate sports until it can be done safely.
Mandatory masks on game day at Oklahoma
Masks will be required on Oklahoma’s campus on football game days and tailgating will be prohibited during the football season in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The school made the announcements in a news release on Tuesday. The mask requirement includes all campus buildings and outdoor areas, athletics facilities, parking areas, outside the stadium, gate entry, concourse, stadium seating bowl and the club/loge areas.
North Carolina to resume activities today
North Carolina said Tuesday that the rest of its winter and spring sports teams may resume activities today after a recent pause amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The school announced over the weekend that football, men’s and women’s basketball, and other fall sports were cleared to resume workouts as of Sunday. But they said all other sports remained on hold for the time being.
No fans at Vikings home games for 2 weeks
The Minnesota Vikings will play at least their first two home games without fans in attendance.
With current Minnesota Department of Health guidelines specifying an indoor venue capacity of 250 people, officials from the Vikings, the state, U.S. Bank Stadium, the NFL and the city of Minneapolis were unable to establish a prudent way to open the gates to the public for now.