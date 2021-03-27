IOWA CITY — The Los Angeles Athletic Club announced on Friday its All-Americans and five finalists for the 2021 Wooden Award, which includes University of Iowa men’s basketball senior center Luka Garza. The prestigious award recognizes the most outstanding men’s college basketball player. Joining Garza as a finalist for the esteemed award are Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham, Ayo Dosunmu of Illinois, and Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert. Garza has already been named the national player of the year by Sporting News, Basketball Times, and The Athletic. Garza, who is Iowa’s first two-time unanimous first-team All-American, is also a finalist for the Oscar Robertson Trophy, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, Senior CLASS Award, and Lute Olson Award. Garza led the nationally-ranked Hawkeyes to 22 victories and a third-place Big Ten finish in 2021. The Washington, D.C., native led the nation in total points (747); player efficiency rating (35.84); 30-point games (8); field goals made (281); and 20-point games (22).
Shaka Smart headed to Marquette
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas officials did not want to fire men’s basketball coach Shaka Smart. But it was clear this was not working. Smart is making a preemptive move by taking the Marquette job and leaving Texas after six seasons full of hope and NBA-caliber recruits but ultimately no progress made toward national competitiveness. CBS Sports reported that Smart would be hired by Marquette with others saying a deal was imminent. He was 109-86 in six seasons and 51-56 in Big 12 play.
Wisconsin hires Moseley as women’s coach
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin hired Boston University’s Marisa Moseley as women’s basketball coach as the Badgers attempt to rejuvenate a program that hasn’t produced a winning season in a decade. Moseley was 45-29 at Boston University after working as an assistant on UConn coach Geno Auriemma’s staff during five of the Huskies’ national championship seasons (2010, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016).
Cavs buy out Andre Drummond
CLEVELAND — Center Andre Drummond is now a free agent and can sign with a contending team after reaching a buyout with the Cavaliers. Drummond, who hasn’t played since mid-February, began negotiating terms of the buyout with the Cavs on Thursday after the club didn’t trade him. BASEBALL
Cardinals great Cunningham dies
ST. LOUIS — Joe Cunningham, who got off to a smashing start with the St. Louis Cardinals and later became a minor league manager, major league coach, key figure in their front office and team ambassador, has died. He was 89. Popularly called as “Smokey” Joe, he died Thursday in St. Louis, the Cardinals said. In 12 seasons with St. Louis, the Chicago White Sox and the Washington Senators, he batted .291 with a .403 on-base percentage, along with 64 homers and 436 RBIs in 1,141 games. He drew 599 walks and struck out just 369 times.
Twins coach Mike Bell dies at 46
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Minnesota Twins bench coach Mike Bell, the younger brother of Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell, died Friday of kidney cancer. He was 46. Mike Bell had surgery Jan. 28 to remove a growth that was discovered earlier that month. He’d taken a leave from the team to focus on his health.
McCullers, Astros finalize deal
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. and the Houston Astros finalized an $85 million, five-year contract covering 2022-26 on Friday. McCullers would have been eligible for free agency after this year’s World Series. His new agreement calls for a $3.5 million signing bonus. FOOTBALL
Bears sign former Chiefs RB Williams
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears signed former Kansas City Chiefs running back and Super Bowl 54 star Damien Williams to a one-year contract on Friday, giving them depth to go with David Montgomery.Williams, who opted out last season because of COVID-19 concerns and to spend time with his mother as she battled stage 4 cancer, was released by the Chiefs on March 16. He ran for 498 yards and five touchdowns in 2019.
49ers acquire No. 3 pick from Dolphins
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers announced Friday they are trading their No. 12 pick along with first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 and their compensatory third-rounder in 2022 to get the third overall pick from the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins then immediately traded the 12th pick, the 123rd pick and their own 2022 first-rounder to Philadelphia for the No. 6 and No. 156 picks in the draft.
Fournette agrees to 1-year deal with Bucs
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved closer to a goal of retaining all 22 starters from their Super Bowl victory, agreeing to a one-year, $3.25 million contract to bring free agent running back Leonard Fournette back for next season.
