Iowa Media Day Football
Buy Now

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz answers a question during the team’s media day Friday in Iowa City.

 JIM SLOSIAREK Cedar Rapids Gazette

IOWA CITY — Football wasn’t the No. 1 topic inside Kinnick Stadium on Friday.

The first nine questions University of Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz faced at his annual media day press conference all revolved around the ongoing investigation into student-athletes gambling on sports.

Recommended for you