IOWA CITY — Football wasn’t the No. 1 topic inside Kinnick Stadium on Friday.
The first nine questions University of Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz faced at his annual media day press conference all revolved around the ongoing investigation into student-athletes gambling on sports.
Iowa and Iowa State both announced in May that they were cooperating with the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation as it looked into athletes gambling on sports illegally, with Iowa stating there were 26 players involved and Iowa State saying 15.
Recommended for you
The Hawkeyes are not only waiting on potential criminal charges from the DCI, but also a ruling on eligibility issues for the players involved.
NCAA rules prohibit student-athletes from wagering on sports in which the NCAA conducts a championship. The penalties for breaking the rule can result in loss of eligibility for a full season. Betting on one’s own team can result in a permanent loss of eligibility.
“I think it’s become pretty apparent that sports betting is common in football in general, just athletics in general,” Ferentz said. “Based on an NCAA survey I saw a couple months ago, it’s pretty prevalent on every college campus, not only with athletes but just general people, and certainly as I’ve learned the last couple months, it’s a big part of what’s going on out there in the general public. Although it’s hardly a new phenomenon; just more available now.
“As I stand here right now, the one thing it doesn’t — it can’t be compromised, the integrity of the game, that’s first and foremost. That’s got to be protected, and that’s where everything should start. We will continue to cooperate. I think everybody involved has done a good job of that. That will be ongoing, and as we move forward, just hope that whoever is making decisions, they’re thoughtful. Hopefully they’re making appropriate decisions, and then being timely would be appreciated, as well.
Sports betting is legalized in 37 states plus Washington DC.
An NCAA survey released in May says that 58% of students between the ages of 18 and 22 are betting on sports. An athlete-specific survey is planned for this fall.
Over the past few weeks, a total of 15 football and basketball players and staffers from Iowa and Iowa State have been criminally charged as a result of the ongoing DCI probe — most for betting underage and tampering with records to disguise their identity.
Some have allegedly bet on their own teams.
“To me it’s a deal breaker if that is, in fact, proven to be true,” Ferentz said. “We’ll deal with that when we get there, but I think as we move forward, I think at least in my opinion, it’s been a learning process for me. It’s probably time for new policies from the NCAA, and I think they already have addressed that. It’s probably time to take another step.”
Defensive lineman Noah Shannon is believed to be the highest-profile Hawkeye involved in the investigation and recused himself from Big Ten media days last month in Indianapolis because he didn’t believe he should represent the team while he was under investigation.
“I’m proud of the fact that he did come forward and say, ‘I’m not sure I want to go to Indianapolis. I don’t think it’s right right now, fair to our football team,’ and that gives you a little indication into his character, I think,” Ferentz said.
He chose to attend the team’s media day Friday in order to make himself available to reporters and answer tough questions. He does not expect to be charged criminally, but is still awaiting the results of the NCAA’s investigation.
“I’ve just got to wait and see now,” said Shannon, who received medical clearance to return to practice on Friday. “It’s easy right now just to get lost in football and fall camp. I’ve been loving coaching the young guys and telling the older guys what I’m seeing out there from the sideline.”