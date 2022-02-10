Iowa (15-7, 5-6 Big Ten) at Maryland (11-12, 3-9 Big Ten)
Time: 6 p.m.
TV: ESPN2
Bottom line: Maryland hosts the Iowa Hawkeyes after Donta Scott scored 25 points in Maryland's 82-67 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.
The Terrapins are 7-7 on their home court. Maryland has a 5-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.
The Hawkeyes are 5-6 in conference matchups. Iowa averages 82.2 points while outscoring opponents by 11.7 points per game.
The Hawkeyes won 80-75 in the last matchup on Jan. 4. Keegan Murray led the Hawkeyes with 35 points, and Eric Ayala led the Terrapins with 19 points.
Top performers: Ayala is averaging 15.4 points for the Terrapins. Scott is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Maryland.
Murray is scoring 22.4 points per game with 8.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Hawkeyes. Patrick McCaffery is averaging 6.9 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 42.9% over the last 10 games for Iowa.
Last 10 games: Terrapins: 3-7, averaging 68.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.
Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.