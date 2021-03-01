Jim Bonifas (Dubuque Senior) — Bonifas, an Iowa State University football recruit, scored 16 of his game-high 20 points in the second half to lead Dubuque Senior to a 60-53 upset victory over Dubuque Hempstead in an Iowa Class 4A substate basketball semifinal game. Bonifas leads the Rams with 11.2 points per game and is second with 6.3 rebounds per game.
Allie Kutsch (Dubuque Wahlert) — The senior guard leads Wahlert with 5.8 assists per game, ranks second with 5.6 rebounds per game and ranks third with 10.9 points per game. She helped Wahlert to a 52-46 upset victory over Waverly-Shell Rock in an Iowa Class 4A regional final to secure the Golden Eagles’ first trip to state since 2013.
Dylan Johnson (Western Dubuque) — Johnson scored 25 and 18 points to lead the Bobcats to victories over Benton Community and Waverly-Shell Rock and into the Iowa Class 3A substate final Monday against Decorah. Johnson leads the team in scoring (16.8 points), rebounding (7.4) and is second in assists in leading the team to a 17-4 season in the MVC this year.
Visit TelegraphHerald.com/athlete to cast your vote. The polls close at 5 p.m. each Tuesday