DETROIT — Former Olympic gymnasts, including gold medalist Simone Biles, are among dozens of assault victims who are seeking more than $1 billion from the FBI for failing to stop sports doctor Larry Nassar, lawyers said today.
There’s no dispute that FBI agents in 2015 knew that Nassar was accused of molesting gymnasts, but they failed to act, leaving him free to continue to target young women and girls for more than a year.
“It is time for the FBI to be held accountable,” said Maggie Nichols, a national champion gymnast at Oklahoma in 2017-19.
Under federal law, a government agency has six months to respond to the tort claim. Lawsuits could follow, depending on the FBI’s response. The Justice Department said in May that it would not pursue criminal charges against former FBI agents who failed to quickly open an investigation.
The approximately 90 claimants include Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney, all Olympic gold medalists, according to Manly, Stewart & Finaldi, a California law firm.
FOOTBALL
Rams waive LB who clinched NFC title game
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — The Los Angeles Rams have waived Travin Howard, the inside linebacker who made the game-clinching interception in their NFC championship game victory just over four months ago.
The Rams announced the move Wednesday after the final on-field workout of their offseason program. Howard was scheduled to make $2.54 million this season after signing his restricted free agent tender last month.
Browns excuse Mayfield from minicamp
BEREA, Ohio — Deshaun Watson’s complex legal situation has the Cleveland Browns in limbo and unclear about the quarterback’s immediate future.
They have a better handle on Baker Mayfield’s.
The team said Wednesday that Mayfield, who lost his job when the Browns traded for and signed Watson in March to a $230 million contract, has been excused from next week’s mandatory minicamp.
Brees won’t return to NBC’s football coverage
Drew Brees is officially done at NBC Sports after one year.
NBC Sports chairman Pete Bevacqua said in a phone interview with The Associated Press that Brees will not be a part of the network’s NFL and Notre Dame coverage this year. The New York Post reported last month that the former quarterback would not be coming back as a studio or game analyst.
Walmart heir to buy Broncos in record deal
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Waltons, heirs to the Walmart fortune and America’s richest family, have won the bidding to purchase the Denver Broncos in the most expensive deal for a sports franchise anywhere in the world.
The Broncos announced late Tuesday night they had entered into a sale agreement with the Walton-Penner ownership group led by Rob Walton, his daughter, Carrie Walton Penner, and her husband, Greg Penner. Terms of the sale weren’t disclosed, but KUSA-TV in Denver reported it was for $4.65 billion.
BOXING
South African boxer dies from brain injury
CAPE TOWN, South Africa — A South African boxer who became disoriented during a fight and walked away from his opponent toward an empty corner of the ring while throwing punches has died of a brain injury.
Boxing South Africa said Wednesday that lightweight Simiso Buthelezi died on Tuesday night following the bout on Sunday in the eastern city of Durban. He had been in an induced coma.
BASEBALL
Scioscia, Rollins to manage Futures Game
NEW YORK — Former Dodgers catcher Mike Scioscia will manage the National League team of prospects and retired shortstop Jimmy Rollins will lead the American League group at the All-Star Futures Game in Los Angeles on July 17.
Scioscia, 63, played for the Dodgers from 1980-92 and won World Series titles in 1981 and 1988. He managed the Angels from 2000-18, winning a championship in 2002.
Rollins, 43, was a three-time All-Star during a 17-season career that ended in 2016. He spent 15 major league seasons with Philadelphia.
GOLF
DeChambeau, Reed to join LIV Golf series
Major champions Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed plan to sign up with the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational series in time for the rival circuit to start playing in U.S. cities, a British newspaper reported Wednesday.
The Daily Telegraph says Greg Norman and his staff that runs LIV Golf Investments plan to announce the latest two defections from the PGA Tour on Friday.
