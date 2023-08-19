Iowa St Preview Football
Iowa State coach Matt Campbell speaks during the team’s media day Aug. 4 in Ames, Iowa. Campbell is entering his eighth season at Iowa State, but is 11-14 since appearing in the 2020 Big 12 title game.

 Charlie Neibergall The Associated Press

Expectations for Iowa State already were low when the calendar turned from July to August.

They’re lower yet now that quarterback Hunter Dekkers and four other projected starters are out, possibly for the season, in the wake of criminal charges filed against them in the state’s ongoing investigation into sports wagering by athletes at Iowa State and cross-state rival Iowa.

