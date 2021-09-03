Sorry, an error occurred.
Prairie's Brandon Vlcko evades a tackle by Senior's Tommy Williams to score Prairie's first touchdown during their game at Dalzell Field in Dubuque on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
IOWA
Friday’s results
Cedar Rapids Prairie 28, Dubuque Senior 14
Pleasant Valley 35, Dubuque Hempstead 0
North Scott 33, Western Dubuque 13
Cedar Rapids Xavier 23, West Delaware 21
Monticello 27, Maquoketa 6
Dyersville Beckman 38, Anamosa 0
Cascade 32, Durant 16
Starmont 42, Bellevue 38
MFL/MarMac 34, Clayton Ridge 17
Edgewood-Colesburg 72, Springville 24
South Winneshiek 19, Maquoketa Valley 0
ILLINOIS
Stockton 18, Lanark Eastland 13
Fulton 30, East Dubuque 20
South Beloit 44, River Ridge 30
Today’s game
Galena at Madison
WISCONSIN
Cuba City 19, Fennimore 0
Black Hawk/Warren 56, Iowa-Grant 0
River Ridge 29, Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg 12
Darlington 42, Mineral Point 7
Potosi/Cassville 50, Southwestern 7
Prairie du Chien 30, Poynette 13
Wisconsin Heights 20, Belmont 10
River Valley 44, Platteville 14
Highland 47, Boscobel 14
Lancaster 56, Parkview 0