Senior Vs. Prairie Football
Prairie's Brandon Vlcko evades a tackle by Senior's Tommy Williams to score Prairie's first touchdown during their game at Dalzell Field in Dubuque on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.

 Stephen Gassman

IOWA

Friday’s results

Cedar Rapids Prairie 28, Dubuque Senior 14

Pleasant Valley 35, Dubuque Hempstead 0

North Scott 33, Western Dubuque 13

Cedar Rapids Xavier 23, West Delaware 21

Monticello 27, Maquoketa 6

Dyersville Beckman 38, Anamosa 0

Cascade 32, Durant 16

Starmont 42, Bellevue 38

MFL/MarMac 34, Clayton Ridge 17

Edgewood-Colesburg 72, Springville 24

South Winneshiek 19, Maquoketa Valley 0

ILLINOIS

Friday’s results

Stockton 18, Lanark Eastland 13

Fulton 30, East Dubuque 20

South Beloit 44, River Ridge 30

Today’s game

Galena at Madison

WISCONSIN

Friday’s results

Cuba City 19, Fennimore 0

Black Hawk/Warren 56, Iowa-Grant 0

River Ridge 29, Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg 12

Darlington 42, Mineral Point 7

Potosi/Cassville 50, Southwestern 7

Prairie du Chien 30, Poynette 13

Wisconsin Heights 20, Belmont 10

River Valley 44, Platteville 14

Highland 47, Boscobel 14

Lancaster 56, Parkview 0

