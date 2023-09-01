EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings agreed to terms on a contract extension Thursday with tight end T.J. Hockenson.

Hockenson was the eighth overall pick by Detroit in the 2019 draft out of Iowa. The two-time Pro Bowl pick was acquired in a deadline-day trade last year by the Vikings and had 60 catches for 519 yards in 10 games. His season total of 914 receiving yards was a career high.

Recommended for you