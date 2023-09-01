EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings agreed to terms on a contract extension Thursday with tight end T.J. Hockenson.
Hockenson was the eighth overall pick by Detroit in the 2019 draft out of Iowa. The two-time Pro Bowl pick was acquired in a deadline-day trade last year by the Vikings and had 60 catches for 519 yards in 10 games. His season total of 914 receiving yards was a career high.
Hockenson was only a limited participant for most of training camp, first citing an ear infection that caused equilibrium trouble and later attributing his absence to lower back stiffness. Hockenson repeatedly said he wasn’t holding back because of his contract extension.
Recommended for you
“I didn’t view at as that at all,” Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said. “I just know there was a process that had to play out.”
Hockenson was close to a full participant in practice Wednesday, coach Kevin O’Connell said, and is expected to be in the starting lineup for the season opener Sept. 10 against Tampa Bay.
The Vikings sent a 2023 second-round draft pick and a 2024 third-round draft pick to the Lions for Hockenson and two draft picks (a fourth-round draft pick in 2023 and a conditional draft pick in 2024).
Rams WR Kupp suffers setback with injury
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp did not practice on Thursday because of a nagging hamstring injury.
Coach Sean McVay said it was “a little muscle strain” but added it was a setback for the Super Bowl 56 MVP.
Kupp sustained the injury during the first week of training camp. The Rams open the season Sept. 10 in Seattle. Kupp is going into his seventh year after missing the final eight games of last season because of a high ankle sprain
Hall of famer Gil Brandt dies at 91
DALLAS — Gil Brandt, overshadowed by coach Tom Landry and general manager Tex Schramm as part of the trio that built the Dallas Cowboys into “America’s Team” in the 1970s, has died. He was 91.
Brandt was the player personnel director alongside the stoic, fedora-wearing Landry and media-savvy Schramm, but had to wait almost 30 years longer to get into the Hall of Fame.
BASEBALL
Josh Donaldson signs deal with Brewers
MILWAUKEE — Former AL MVP Josh Donaldson signed a minor league deal with the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday, two days after the New York Yankees released him.
Donaldson is a three-time All-Star who had an MVP season with Toronto in 2015, but his production has dipped dramatically. He has hit .207 with 25 homers and 77 RBIs over 165 games in two seasons with the Yankees.
White Sox promote Getz to general manager
Chris Getz was named Chicago’s general manager on Thursday, replacing Rick Hahn, who along with president of baseball operations Ken Williams, was fired by Reinsdorf on Aug. 22. Williams was in his 11th season as executive vice president after serving as the club’s general manager for 12 years. Hahn had been with Chicago since 2002.
Getz, who turned 40 on Wednesday, was hired by Chicago in October 2016 as the team’s director of player development. He was promoted to assistant general manager in January 2021. He was also promoted to senior vice president on Thursday.
Cleveland claims trio of Angels pitchers
CLEVELAND — The Guardians are hoping some Angels throwaways can get them to the postseason.
Trying to chase down Minnesota in the AL Central race, Cleveland claimed starter Lucas Giolito and relievers Matt Moore and Reynaldo López off waivers from Los Angeles on Thursday, acquisitions that didn’t cost the Guardians any prospects.
BASKETBALL
Kings to sign 3-time NBA champion McGee
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — JaVale McGee has already helped teams win NBA championships in two California cities. Now, he will try to aid a third in a city where his mother once played for the WNBA’s Sacramento Monarchs.
A league source told The Sacramento Bee the Kings were planning to sign McGee after he cleared waivers Thursday, confirming a report from Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher Report.
HOCKEY
Kane ahead of schedule following surgery
NHL free agent forward Patrick Kane told The Associated Press on Thursday he’s been on the ice about 20 times already and is on track, if not ahead of the initial four to six month projection in returning to play since having hip resurfacing surgery on June 1.
Kane elected to have surgery to repair a nagging injury which hampered him over the past year with the Chicago Blackhawks and then down the stretch and playoffs after being traded to the New York Rangers.