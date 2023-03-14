CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears made two big additions at linebacker, agreeing to contracts with Buffalo Bills two-time Pro Bowler Tremaine Edmunds and former Philadelphia Eagle T.J. Edwards, two people familiar with the situations said Monday.
Edmunds’ deal is worth $72 million over four years with $50 million guaranteed. Edwards is due $19.5 million over three years, with $12 million guaranteed.
The people spoke on the condition of anonymity because the agreements can’t be announced until the new league year opens on Wednesday.
Edmunds had 565 tackles in five seasons for Buffalo after being drafted out of Virginia Tech in 2018 with the No. 16 overall pick.
Edwards, who grew up about an hour north of Soldier Field in Lake Villa, Ill., played in 61 games and made 47 starts for Philadelphia after going undrafted out of Wisconsin in 2019.
Edwards had a breakout year for a dominant defense in 2022 that helped lead the Eagles to the Super Bowl. He led the team with a personal-best 159 tackles from his middle linebacker position and set career highs with 10 tackles for loss and seven passes defended. In the Super Bowl loss to Kansas City, he had six tackles and a pass defended.
Source: Vikings sign TE Oliver
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings ramped up their run blocking on Monday by agreeing to terms with former Baltimore tight end Josh Oliver on a three-year, $21 million contract, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal. The deal includes $10.75 million in guaranteed money and has attainable incentives that would push the total value to $24 million, the person said.
Chiefs to sign OT Taylor
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jawaan Taylor has agreed to an $80 million, four-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs to replace Orlando Brown Jr. as the blindside protector for Patrick Mahomes, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.
The 25-year-old Taylor started all 66 games he’s played in since entering the league as a second-round pick of the Jaguars in the 2019 draft. While he primarily held down the right side of the line in Jacksonville, the expectation is that — much as Brown did when he arrived from Baltimore — Taylor will switch to the left side in Kansas City.
Source: Garoppolo to Raiders
HENDERSON, Nev. — Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has agreed to a three-year, $67.5 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Monday.
Garoppolo’s contract includes $34 million in guaranteed money, the person said.
BASKETBALL
Mississippi hires Beard as coach
OXFORD, Miss. — Mississippi has hired Chris Beard as its basketball coach just over two months after his firing from Texas following a domestic violence arrest.
The Rebels announced Beard’s hiring on Monday and will introduce him Tuesday in a public event at the SBJ Pavilion. Beard is a four-time conference coach of the year and was AP’s national coach of the year in 2019.
Georgia Tech hires Stoudamire
ATLANTA — Georgia Tech moved quickly to put a new leader in charge of its struggling men’s basketball program, hiring longtime NBA guard Damon Stoudamire as the new Yellow Jackets coach on Monday.
The 49-year-old Stoudamire comes to the Atlantic Coast Conference school from the Boston Celtics, where he had been an assistant coach since 2021. The Celtics were in Atlanta this past weekend to play the Hawks.
BASEBALL
Mexico routs U.S. at WBC
PHOENIX — Joey Meneses hit two homers, including a crucial three-run shot in the fourth inning, to lead Mexico to an 11-5 win over the United States in the World Baseball Classic on Sunday at Chase Field.
Team USA played Canada in a crucial group game late Monday night.
