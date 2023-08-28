ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Runaway Formula One leader Max Verstappen has won a rain-marred Dutch Grand Prix to equal Sebastian Vettel’s F1 record with a ninth straight win.
Verstappen increased his huge championship lead to 138 points as he races toward a third straight world title. The Red Bull star clinched his third straight victory from pole position at the Zandvoort track, with veteran Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso finishing second and picking up a bonus point for the fastest lap.
Alpine driver Pierre Gasly crossed the line in fourth place behind Red Bull driver Sergio Perez. But the Frenchman moved up to third because Perez was given a five-second penalty for speeding in the pit lane. Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc retired with floor damage.
Recommended for you
Dixon captures Bommarito 500
MADISON, Ill. — IndyCar ironman Scott Dixon capitalized on only needing to make three pit stops and won Sunday’s Bommarito 500. The win is the 55th of Dixon’s career as he added to his record set last week by making his 320th consecutive start.
Dixon had held the lead for 82 laps before making his final pit stop on lap 196. With all the cars on the lead lap having to pit after he made his final stop, he took the checkered flag, finishing more than 22 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Pato O’Ward.
FOOTBALL
Rodgers throws a TD pass in debut
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Aaron Rodgers threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson on Saturday to cap the second and final series of his preseason debut with the New York Jets and help his new squad to a 32-24 victory over the Giants.
The four-time NFL MVP played in the preseason for the first time since 2018 when he was with Green Bay. Rodgers went 5 for 8 for 47 yards and the TD in his two series.
TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State has issued a self-imposed one-year bowl ban amid an NCAA investigation for possible infractions incurred under former football coach Herm Edwards. The ban is a preemptive step as the NCAA investigates the Sun Devils for alleged recruiting violations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The NCAA has been investigating the program since 2021. It’s looking into allegations that the Sun Devils hosted recruits during the NCAA-imposed ban on in-person recruiting during the pandemic. Arizona State fired Edwards three games into last season and gave him a $4.4 million buyout instead of firing him for cause.
GOLF
VYSOKY UJEZD, Czech Republic — English golfer Todd Clements came through a bunched field Sunday to win the Czech Masters for his first European tour title after shooting a bogey-free 9-under 63 to seal a one-stroke victory on Sunday.
Compatriot Matt Wallace could have forced a playoff at the Albatross Golf Resort near Prague but pushed a 10-foot birdie putt wide at the last hole.
GRAND BLANC, Mich. — Vijay Singh won The Ally Challenge for his first PGA Tour Champions title in nearly five years, mainly because of a five-putt triple bogey by Paul Goydos.
Singh closed with a 4-under 68, and he walked off the 18th green at Warwick Hills thinking he would need some help from Goydos, who was in the group behind and had a one-shot lead. Singh didn’t realize the help already had been delivered.
Goydos closed with a par for a 71, two shots behind. Singh finished at 14-under 202, one shot ahead of Jeff Maggert.
GYMNASTICS
SAN JOSE, Calif. — A decade later, Simone Biles is still on top. The gymnastics star won her record eighth U.S. Championship, a full 10 years after she first ascended to the top of her sport as a teenage prodigy.
Biles, now a 26-year-old newlywed considered perhaps the greatest of all time, posted an all-around two-day total of 118.40, well clear of Shilese Jones in second and Leanne Wong in third. Biles will next compete at the world championships in Belgium this fall, where she will look to add to her record total of 25 medals.
TRACK & FIELD
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh won a gold medal to bring an emotional close to the track and field world championships. The very last person competing in the final event of the nine-day meet, Mahuchikh cleared 2.01 meters to win her first major outdoor title and set herself up as a favorite at the Olympics next year.
Her evening came to a close moments after Femke Bol of the Netherlands, whose fall cost her team a medal in the mixed 4x400 relay on opening night, made up some 20 meters down the homestretch to win the women’s version of the race.
The Americans won the medal competition, accumulating 29 total medals in Budapest, including 12 gold.