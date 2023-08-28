ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Runaway Formula One leader Max Verstappen has won a rain-marred Dutch Grand Prix to equal Sebastian Vettel’s F1 record with a ninth straight win.

Verstappen increased his huge championship lead to 138 points as he races toward a third straight world title. The Red Bull star clinched his third straight victory from pole position at the Zandvoort track, with veteran Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso finishing second and picking up a bonus point for the fastest lap.

The Associated Press

