NASCAR Indianapolis Auto Racing
Buy Now

Kyle Busch sits on pit wall Saturday during qualifications for today’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

 Darron Cummings The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS — Kyle Busch started his Saturday by joining past winners at the hallowed Indianapolis Motor Speedway for a class photo on the Yard of Bricks.

He was seated next to Arie Luyendyk, in front of Marcus Ericsson, Alexander Rossi and Helio Castroneves — a combined eight Indy 500 titles flanking NASCAR’s only active driver with multiple Cup championships.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.