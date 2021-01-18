Delaney Banowetz (Bellevue Marquette) — In the last six games, Banowetz has averaged 18 points per game and has made 17 3-point shots. She averages 3.3 assists per game and has 72.3% accuracy from the free-throw line.
Garrett Baumhover (Western Dubuque) — The senior guard tallied 30 points, including eight 3-pointers, and 10 assists against Cedar Rapids Kennedy on Thursday night. The Class 3A No. 7-ranked Bobcats won, 71-59,
Ally Hoffman (Cascade) — On Tuesday, Jan. 12, Hoffman recorded a double-double. She finished with 21 points, including four 3 pointers, and 11 rebounds to go along with four steals. She is averaging 13.4 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.
Visit TelegraphHerald.com/athlete to cast your vote. The polls close at 5 p.m. each Tuesday