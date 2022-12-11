Chiefs Bengals Football
Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes will try to regroup from a loss last week at Cincinnati when the Chiefs visit division rival Denver today.

 Emilee Chinn The Associated Press

DENVER — Forget “We’re on to Cincinnati.”

The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team’s latest loss to the Bengals.

