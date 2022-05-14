Phil Mickelson withdrew Friday from the PGA Championship, electing to extend his hiatus from golf following his incendiary comments he made about a Saudi-funded rival league he supports and the PGA Tour he accused of greed.
Mickelson authored one of the most stunning victories last year when he won the PGA at Kiawah Island, at age 50 becoming the oldest champion in 161 years of the majors.
Now, the popular phrase from a decade ago — “What will Phil do next?” — carries more intrigue than sheer excitement.
The PGA of America announced his decision on social media. The PGA Championship starts Thursday at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Palmer shoots 62, joins 3-way tie for lead
McKINNEY, Texas — Ryan Palmer, one of the Dallas-area players in the shadow of Jordan Spieth and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, shot a 10-under 62 on Friday and was tied at 15 under with Sebastián Muñoz and 40-year-old tour rookie David Skinns after the second round of the Byron Nelson.
Muñoz, a Colombian who lives in the Dallas area and went to college at North Texas, was even through 13 holes coming off his second 60 of the season — a first on the PGA Tour — before birdies on three of four holes for a 69. Skinns shot 63.
BASEBALL
Source: Bauer’s appeal to begin May 23
NEW YORK — Trevor Bauer’s arbitration appeal of his unprecedented two-year suspension under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy has been scheduled to start May 23, a person familiar with the hearing told The Associated Press.
The person spoke Friday on condition of anonymity because the date was not announced.
The appeal will be heard by a three-person panel chaired by independent arbitrator Martin Scheinman. It will include one representative each from MLB and the players’ association.
Dodgers place Kershaw on injured list
LOS ANGELES — On the day he was supposed to make his sixth start of the season, Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw was instead placed on the injured list with right SI joint inflammation, the team announced.
The severity of Kershaw’s sacroiliac joint injury, and a potential timetable for his return, were not immediately disclosed.
Kershaw’s injury halts what had been an encouraging start to his 15th MLB season. After re-signing with the Dodgers this offseason on a one-year contract, the 34-year-old was 4-0 with a 1.80 ERA in five starts.
Mets’ McCann out with broken bone
NEW YORK — New York Mets catcher James McCann will be sidelined for approximately six weeks after he broke a bone in his left wrist. The Mets say McCann needs surgery to repair his broken left hamate bone.
The 31-year-old McCann was placed on the 10-day injured list on Friday. Catcher Patrick Mazeika was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse.
Guardians place Naylor on COVID list
MINNEAPOLIS — Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor was added to the team’s COVID-19 injured list on Friday, marking the first player to be sidelined by the team’s recent outbreak.
Cleveland’s game at the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday was postponed because of COVID-19 concerns, and the team was off Thursday. Pitching coach Carl Willis was slated to run the team Friday night at Minnesota after manager Terry Francona was among several coaches placed in health and safety protocols.
Rockies’ Bryant closer to return
DENVER — Colorado Rockies outfielder Kris Bryant took swings in the cage Friday for the first time since he was sidelined with a sore back nearly three weeks ago and is eyeing a minor league rehab assignment as soon as next week.
Bryant had a cortisone injection in Arizona on Monday that has speeded his recovery from pain in his lower back.
HOCKEY
U.S. wins opener at world championships
TAMPERE, Finland — The United States jumped to a commanding 3-0 lead over Latvia after the opening period and cruised to a 4-1 victory in its Group B opener at the world ice hockey championship.
Captain Seth Jones had a power play goal and added an assist on a shorthanded goal, and former Dubuque Fighting Saint Riley Barber, Thomas Bordeleau and Sam Lafferty each scored. Goaltender Strauss Mann stopped 24 shots.
FOOTBALL
WR Landry signing with New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Free agent wide receiver Jarvis Landry, a five-time Pro Bowler, is joining the New Orleans Saints. The eight-year veteran confirmed the move on Twitter on Friday.
Landry spent his first four pro seasons with Miami before joining the Browns. He led the league in receptions in 2017 with 112, his final season with the Dolphins.