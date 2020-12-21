MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan has entered the transfer portal after an injury-riddled season in which he didn’t play.
Coan made 18 starts from 2018-19 and helped the Badgers reach the Rose Bowl in 2019, but he injured his right foot in preseason practice and underwent surgery. Although he dressed for Wisconsin’s final three games, the 6-foot-3 senior from Sayville, New York, didn’t play a single down.
Redshirt freshman Graham Mertz started each of the six games Wisconsin (3-3) has played and completed 60.8% of his passes for 1,108 yards with six touchdowns and five interceptions. When Mertz got hurt Saturday in a 20-17 victory over Minnesota, sophomore Chase Wolf came in and went 4 of 5 for 15 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
Coan owned a 12-6 record as a starter, including an 8-3 mark in Big Ten games. He has completed 68% of his passes for 3,278 yards with 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Coan had a school-record 236 completions while throwing for 2,727 yards with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions in 2019.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida standout Kyle Pitts, the team’s best player and the top tight end in the country, is turning pro and skipping a potential bowl game.
Pitts made his announcement on social media Sunday, less than 12 hours after the 11th-ranked Gators lost to No. 1 Alabama, 52-46, in the Southeastern Conference championship game. The 6-foot-6 junior from Philadelphia finished with seven receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown.
He’s expected to be the first tight end selected in the 2021 NFL draft and quite possibly a top-10 pick.
Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State topped the final Associated Press college football poll of the regular season Sunday with No. 4 Notre Dame comfortably ahead of No. 5 Texas A&M.
Before the College Football Playoff selection committee revealed its selections for the final, AP Top 25 voters released their final rankings. The Fighting Irish were a comfortable 41-point margin ahead of the Aggies.
Unbeaten Cincinnati was No. 6. Indiana, Oklahoma, Coastal Carolina and Florida completed the top 10. The only team to fall out of the rankings this week was Buffalo, which lost the Mid-American Conference title game.
ATLANTA— Najee Harris scored five touchdowns and No. 1 Alabama advanced to the College Football Playoff with a perfect record, holding off No. 11 Florida in a 52-46 shootout for the Southeastern Conference championship Saturday night.
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints placed backup quarterback Jameis Winston on the club’s COVID-19 reserve list. The move left the Saints with two active QBs for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
HOCKEY
The NHL and players completed a deal Sunday to hold a 56-game 2021 season from Jan. 13-May 8 with playoffs to last into July. The league’s Board of Governors voted to approve the agreement that was supported by the NHLPA executive board Friday night.
Final details on where the seven Canadian teams will play are still pending agreements with health officials. The plan is for all divisional play and a temporary, one-year realignment in which the teams based in Canada play each other all season. The league is allowing for the possibility of playing games at neutral sites if needed.
The season will be highly unusual in at least one respect: There will be four divisions — North, South, East and West — and all play will be within them through the first two rounds of the playoffs to minimize travel and the potential for the coronavirus to disrupt the season. The North Division contains only the seven Canadian teams.
BASKETBALL
The Utah Jazz and All-Star center Rudy Gobert have agreed on a contract extension that could be worth as much as $205 million over five seasons. Gobert’s deal has a player option for the fifth and final season.
Gobert is a three-time All-Defensive team player, a two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and made the All-Star team last season for the first time. The 7-foot-1 native of France has blocked 989 shots in the last six seasons, more than anyone else in the NBA during that span. He averaged 15.1 points and a career-best 13.5 rebounds last season.
LOS ANGELES — Forward Kyle Kuzma has agreed to a three-year, $40 million extension to remain with the NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers, a person familiar with the deal said Sunday. Kuzma has been a key component of the Lakers’ core for three seasons since the team acquired him in a draft-day trade in 2017.
GOLF
NAPLES, Fla. — Jin Young Ko missed most of the LPGA Tour season and still won the yearlong money title. That’s what a $1.1 million check does.
Ko, the No. 1 player in the world, put an emphatic capper on her truncated year Sunday by shooting a final-round 6-under 66 and winning the CME Group Tour Championship by five strokes over Hannah Green and Sei Young Kim.
With a birdie on the final hole, the LPGA’s final putt of the season, Ko finished at 18 under for her seventh career LPGA win. Green’s final-round 67 — on her 24th birthday — helped push her into the second-place tie.
BOXING
SAN ANTONIO — Canelo Alvarez unanimously outpointed previously undefeated Callum Smith to win the WBA & Ring super-middleweight championships and vacant WBC super-middleweight title Saturday night at the Alamodome.
Alvarez (54-1-2, 36 KOs) dominated his only bout this year, repeatedly hitting Smith (27-1, 19 KOs) with straight rights and right hooks to the head over 12 rounds.