NASCAR Bristol Dirt Guys Auto Racing
Kyle Larson (5) Chase Elliott (9) and Austin Cindric (2) drive out of Turn 4 during a practice session Friday for tonight’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn.

 David Crigger The Associated Press

Kyle Larson learned his racing on dirt, cherishes every dirt race he’s in and is known for his extraordinary car handling on the slippery surface.

Still, Larson’s not sure he’ll hold any edge over his competitors this weekend on Bristol’s dirt surface.

