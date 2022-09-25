Nate Wiggins broke up Sam Hartman’s fourth-down pass in the end zone to help No. 5 Clemson hold off No. 21 Wake Forest, 51-45, in double overtime on Saturday in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Wiggins had been targeted frequently by Hartman and the Wake Forest receivers but came through to knock away Hartman’s final ball for A.T. Perry. He fell to the end zone turf, then sprung up to join his team in celebration after a wild shootout between the reigning Atlantic Coast Conference’s Atlantic Division Demon Deacons and the preseason league favorite Tigers.
D.J. Uiagalelei threw for 375 yards and five touchdowns to lead Clemson (4-0, 2-0 ACC), including the go-ahead score over the middle to Davis Allen to start the second overtime.
Hartman threw for 337 yards and a program-record six touchdowns for Wake Forest (3-1, 0-1), including two each to Jahmal Banks and Donavon Greene.
No. 1 Georgia 39, Kent State 22 — At Athens, Ga.: Brock Bowers scored two more touchdowns and Georgia survived a sloppy performance and surprisingly gritty effort from Kent State. The Bulldogs (4-0) turned it over three times, struggled in the red zone, were burned on a fake punt and gave up several big plays to Kent State (1-3) in their worst performance of the season.
No. 4 Michigan 34, Maryland 27 — At Ann Arbor, Mich.: Blake Corum rushed for a career-high 243 yards and two touchdowns to help Michigan top Maryland in the Big Ten opener for both teams. Corum, who tied the school record with five rushing touchdowns against UConn a week earlier, had a career-high 30 carries.
No. 11 Tennessee 38, No. 20 Florida 33 — At Knoxville, Tenn.: Hendon Hooker threw for 348 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 112 yards and a score to lead No. 11 Tennessee. It was Tennessee’s second win over Florida in the last 18 meetings and snapped a six-game losing streak. It’s the Volunteers’ first 4-0 start since 2016.
No. 14 Penn State 33, Central Michigan 14 — At State College, Pa.: Sean Clifford completed 22 of 34 passes for 217 yards and accounted for four touchdowns to lead Penn State past Central Michigan. Tight end Brenton Strange caught two touchdowns and Mitchell Tinsley caught one. Clifford and Kaytron Allen added touchdown runs for the Nittany Lions (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten). Penn State forced four turnovers.
No. 15 Oregon 44, Washington State 41 — At Pullman, Wash.: Quarterback Bo Nix threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Troy Franklin with 1:21 left to give Oregon its first lead of the game, with the Ducks scoring three late touchdowns to defeat Washington State.
No. 16 Mississippi 35, Tulsa 27 — At Oxford, Miss.: Jaxson Dart and Quinshon Judkins accounted for four touchdowns in the second quarter as Mississippi rallied from an early deficit to beat Tulsa.
Texas Tech 37, No. 22 Texas 34 (OT) — At Lubbock, Texas: Trey Wolff kicked a 20-yard field goal in overtime to give Texas Tech to a wild victory over Texas. The Red Raiders overcame a two-touchdown deficit in the second half but let a lead slip away in the final seconds. Texas’ Bijan Robinson fumbled on the first play of overtime. Donovan Smith led the Red Raiders to the 1-yard line before Wolff’s winning kick in the Big 12 opener for both teams.
No. 24 Pittsburgh 45, Rhode Island 24 — At Pittsburgh: Tailback Israel Abanikanda rushed for four touchdowns and quarterback Kedon Slovis was solid in his return from injury for Pitt. The Panthers (3-1) rushed for 272 yards and scored at least 30 points for the ninth time in 11 games.
Middle Tennessee State 45, No. 25 Miami 31 — At Miami Gardens, Fla.: Chase Cunningham passed for 408 yards and three touchdowns and Middle Tennessee State stunned Miami for its first win in 21 tries against ranked opponents. DJ England-Chisholm caught two passes — the first a 71-yard touchdown in the first quarter, the other the 98-yarder in the fourth.
Notre Dame 45, North Carolina 32 — At Chapel Hill, N.C.: Drew Pyne threw three touchdown passes and Notre Dame finally clicked on offense. Audric Estime rushed for two touchdowns and 134 yards and Chris Tyree ran for a TD and 80 yards for the Fighting Irish (2-2). The Tar Heels fell to 3-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.