Seiya Suzuki hit his fourth home run, extending an impressive start to his major league career, and Chicago beat Colorado, 6-4, on Sunday afternoon in Denver.
Willson Contreras also went deep for the Cubs. Nick Madrigal had three hits and Nico Hoerner drove in two runs.
Suzuki is batting .400 and has hit safely in eight straight games with an at-bat. The 27-year-old outfielder from Japan has reached base in all nine games with the Cubs.
“To me what has stood out is just how calm the at-bats are,” manager David Ross said. “You hear about the plate discipline and the contact, but just being able to find his pitches and not chase outside the strike zone with the velocity that’s here and some of the nasty stuff that he’s faced has been really impressive.”
Rowan Wick (1-0) won in relief and David Robertson earned his third save. Ryan McMahon homered for the Rockies.
Mets 5, Diamondbacks 0 — At New York: Pete Alonso hustled around the bases to spark the pivotal rally and later hit a two-run homer that helped New York beat Arizona. Pinch-hitter J.D. Davis delivered an RBI single in a three-run sixth inning and five Mets pitchers combined on a five-hitter for New York’s third shutout in 10 games this season.
Dodgers 9, Reds 1 — At Los Angeles: Freddie Freeman had four hits and three RBIs, Andrew Heaney struck out 11 over six innings of one-hit ball in a scoreless home debut, and Los Angeles completed a four-game sweep of Cincinnati.
Marlins 11, Phillies 5 — At Miami: Jazz Chisholm Jr. tripled, doubled and drove in three runs, and Miami beat Zack Wheeler and Philadelphia. Jesús Sánchez had three hits and two RBIs for the Marlins, who won three of four against the Phillies.
Pirates 5, Nationals 3 — At Pittsburgh: Michael Chavis drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning as Pittsburgh came from behind and took a four-game series against Washington.
Padres 2, Braves 1 — At San Diego: Yu Darvish rebounded from the shortest outing of his career by dominating into the seventh inning and San Diego beat Atlanta despite having just three hits.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Angels 8, Rangers 3 — At Arlington, Texas: Mike Trout left Los Angeles’ win over Texas after being hit in his left hand by a pitch, but the team said X-rays were negative and the three-time AL MVP is day to day. Mike Mayers (1-0) retired two of three batters to end the fifth for starter Jose Suarez. The Angels have won three straight for the first time since August.
Orioles 5, Yankees 0 — At Baltimore: Rougned Odor broke a scoreless tie with a two-run single in the eighth inning and Baltimore beat New York. Odor, who played for the Yankees last year, came on to pinch-hit with the bases loaded and two outs. He singled sharply up the middle against Jonathan Loáisiga (0-1).
Blue Jays 4, Athletics 3 — At Toronto: Alek Manoah struck out six over six innings to win his second straight start, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had two hits and scored twice, and Toronto beat Oakland.
Red Sox 8, Twins 1 — At Boston: Michael Wacha pitched five shutout innings in his Fenway Park debut with Boston and Trevor Story drove in his first two runs in his new home, leading the Red Sox past Minnesota.
Rays 9, White Sox 3 — At Chicago: Randy Arozarena doubled twice and finished with three hits Tampa Bay beat Chicago to stop a four-game slide. Manuel Margot also had three hits for the Rays, including a double. Kevin Kiermaier and Francisco Mejia each drove in two runs.
Mariners 7, Astros 2 — At Seattle: Ty France hit a three-run homer, rookie starter Matt Brash took an odd no-hit bid into the sixth inning, and Seattle took three of four from Houston. The Mariners executed four double plays in the first four innings as they built a 6-0 lead behind Brash (1-1), who got his first career win.
INTERLEAGUE
Giants 8, Guardians 1 — At Cleveland: Thairo Estrada homered and drove in four runs, Alex Wood continued San Francisco’s superb starting pitching and the Giants completed a three-game sweep.