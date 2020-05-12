The marketing agent who has sued NBA rookie Zion Williamson wants the former Duke star to answer questions about whether he received improper benefits before playing his lone season with the Blue Devils.
Prime Sports Marketing and company president Gina Ford filed a lawsuit last summer in a Florida court, accusing Williamson and the agency now representing him of breach of contract. That came after Williamson had filed his own lawsuit a week earlier in North Carolina to terminate a five-year contract with Prime Sports after moving to Creative Artists Agency LLC.
In a court filing last week in the Florida lawsuit, Ford’s attorneys submitted a list of questions that include asking whether Williamson or anyone on his behalf had sought or accepted “money, benefits, favors or other things of value” to sign with Duke.
The filings — which offer no evidence of wrongdoing by Williamson or his family — seek answers within 30 days to establish facts under oath in the pretrial discovery process.
The questions reference Williamson’s mother and step-father as well as apparel companies Nike — which outfits the Blue Devils team — and Adidas. The questions include whether he received any improper benefits from an agent between January 2014 and his April 2019 announcement that he would go pro.
FOOTBALL
Source: Tagovailoa signs $30M contract
MIAMI — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa signed a $30.275 million, four-year guaranteed contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Monday. The contract includes a $19.6 million signing bonus, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Dolphins hadn’t announced the deal.
BASEBALL
World Baseball Classic pushed to 2023
NEW YORK — The World Baseball Classic will be postponed from 2021 to 2023 because of the new coronavirus, a person familiar with the planning told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because no announcement had been made. The decision, first reported by ESPN Deportes, must be approved by the WBC board of directors, which is expected.
Cubs’ Happ raising money for relief efforts
Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ is using his love of coffee to help raise money for COVID-19 relief charities.
The 25-year-old Happ is partnering with Connect Roasters for Quarantine Coffee. It costs $15 per bag, and $3 from every sale goes to virus-related causes. Happ called himself a “coffee connoisseur” and said Quarantine Coffee is for everyone “searching for the perfect morning cup.”
HOCKEY
AHL cancels season, no Calder Cup
The American Hockey League canceled the rest of its season Monday because of the coronavirus pandemic, shifting its focus toward an uncertain future.
While the Calder Cup will not be handed out for the first time since 1936, the 31-team AHL hopes to return next season. That remains uncertain; one possibility is that no fans would be allowed in arenas.
GOLF
Johnson appointed Ryder Cup assistant
PALM BEACH GARDEN, Fla. — Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker has asked two-time U.S. captain Davis Love III and Zach Johnson to be his assistants for the upcoming matches at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.
The Ryder Cup is still on schedule to be played Sept. 25-27 — one week after the rescheduled U.S. Open.