Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points and 19 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks overcame Devin Booker’s 32 points to beat the Phoenix Suns, 129-108, Sunday in Milwaukee.
Antetokounmpo reached the 30-point mark for the 26th time and has had at least 10 rebounds in 23 of those games. He fell one assist shy of his fifth triple-double this season for the second straight game.
Fellow All-Star Khris Middleton had 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and Brook Lopez had 17 points. The Bucks shot 49.5% and made 15 of 38 from 3-point range.
DeAndre Ayton had 20 points and 14 rebounds for the Suns, who shot 39% and made just 6 of 23 from deep. Phoenix has lost five of seven games.
Raptors 129, Bulls 102 — At Toronto: Terence Davis scored a career-high 31 points and the Raptors tied a team record with their 11th straight win. Toronto also won 11 straight in January 2016, and again from Feb. 26 to Mar. 16, 2018. Pascal Siakam added 17 points, Serge Ibaka had 16, Chris Boucher 15 and Kyle Lowry 14 for the reigning NBA champions. The Raptors outscored the Bulls 69-39 in the second half to win their 12th consecutive meeting with Chicago. Chandler Hutchison scored 17 points, and Ryan Arcidiacono and Coby White each had 12 for the Bulls, who are 8-18 on the road.
Rockets 117, Pelicans 109 — At Houston: James Harden had 40 points and came an assist shy of a triple-double to lead Houston. Rookie sensation Zion Williamson had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Pelicans, whose three-game winning streak was snapped.
Pistons 128, Nuggets 123 (OT) — At Detroit: Andre Drummond had 21 points and 17 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons rallied from an early 21-point deficit, snapping a five-game losing streak. Reggie Jackson added 20 points and Bruce Brown scored 19 for Detroit. Drummond put the Pistons ahead to stay with a dunk early in overtime, and Brown added a 3-pointer that made it 116-112.