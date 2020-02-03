News in your town

Sports briefs: Iowa wrestlers improve to 10-0 with blowout win

Kaepernick's Super Bowl close call has lasting impact on NFL

Simpson rallies to beat Finau in Phoenix Open playoff

Djokovic comes back for 8th Australian Open title, 17th Slam

Bucks pull away from Suns

Garza has 25 points, No. 18 Iowa beats No. 19 Illinois 72-65

Safeties first: Polamalu, Atwater heading to Hall of Fame

Super Bowl by the numbers

College basketball: Wisconsin edges No. 14 Michigan State, 64-63

NFL: Jackson wins MVP as Ravens take 3 awards; Harbaugh top coach

Sports in brief: Leonard leads Clippers over Timberwolves

College basketball roundup: No. 12 West Virginia beats K-State, Huggins moves past Rupp

The King's Speech: LeBron James' words salve hurting Lakers

Prep wrestling: Maquoketa's Rich wins WaMaC title

Kenin of US tops Muguruza at Australian Open for 1st major

Prep wrestling: Hempstead 6th at MVC tournament

Girls prep basketball: Hempstead wins thriller over Senior to claim 4th straight city title

Roses for Kobe and Gianna as Lakers return to action

Sports in brief: All-Star jerseys to honor Bryant and daughter

Dee Ford looks to stop Chiefs year after blunder harmed them

Djokovic, the 'King of Australia,' faces Thiem in Open final

Broncos' Fant has keen eye on Kelce, Kittle in Super Bowl

Women's college basketball: UNI routs Loyola Chicago

Boys prep basketball: Rams all over Wahlert in blowout win

Boys prep basketball: Hempstead survives Western Dubuque in OT

College wrestling: Iowa rallies past Penn State

USHL: Cheremeta leads Saints to 7-3 victory over Des Moines

Boys prep basketball: River Ridge's streak ends at 12

Girls prep basketball: Kay, Mustangs heating up at right time after rout of WD

Local & area roundup: Bellevue Marquette girls win 13th straight game

Men's college basketball: Cowan scores 31 as No. 15 Maryland beats No. 18 Iowa

Super Bowl LIV: Fun-loving TEs Kelce, Kittle the life of Super Bowl party