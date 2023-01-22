Iowa St Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State’s Woody Newton (4) and Caleb Asberry (5) block a shot from Iowa State’s Tamin Lipsey during the second half of their game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday. Oklahoma State won, 61-59.

 Mitch Alcala The Associated Press

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State finally got a win over a ranked team after falling short twice this season.

Avery Anderson was instrumental in Oklahoma State’s 61-59 victory over No. 12 Iowa State on Saturday, scoring 18 points, including the go-ahead free throws.

