Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season with a tiebreaking, two-run drive in the seventh inning that lifted the New York Yankees over the Toronto Blue Jays 8-3 on Wednesday night.
The 30-year-old slugger drove a 94.5 mph belt-high sinker with a full-count from left-hander Tim Mayza (8-1) over the left-field fence at Rogers Centre. The 117.4 mph drive took just 3.8 seconds to land 394 feet from the plate, and it put the Yankees ahead 5-3.
Judge watched the ball clank off the front of the stands, just below two fans who reached over a railing and tried for a catch. He pumped an arm just before reaching first and exchanged a slap with coach Travis Chapman.
The ball dropped into Toronto’s bullpen and was picked up by Blue Jays bullpen coach Matt Buschmann, who turned it over to the Yankees.
Judge’s mother and Roger Maris Jr. rose and hugged from front-row seats. He appeared to point toward them after rounding second base, then was congratulated by the entire Yankees team, who gave him hugs after he crossed the plate.
Judge moved past the 60 home runs Babe Ruth hit in 1927, which had stood as the major league mark until Maris broke it in 1961. All three stars reached those huge numbers playing for the Yankees.
Barry Bonds holds the big league record of 73 for the San Francisco Giants in 2001.
Tigers 2, Royals 1 — At Detroit: Miguel Cabrera hit his 507th home run, and Detroit got nine innings from its bullpen to win its fifth straight. MJ Melendez led off the game with a home run for Kansas City, and Cabrera hit a two-run shot in the bottom of the inning. He has 1,845 RBIs, moving him past Carl Yastrzemski for 12th place on the career list.
Red Sox 3, Orioles 1 — At Boston: Rich Hill (8-7) struck out nine while pitching six innings of five-hit ball to lead Boston. The 42-year-old left-hander also tossed five scoreless innings in a 1-0 victory at Baltimore on Sept. 11. Hill became the 21st pitcher in major league history to make at least 25 starts in a season at the age of 42 or older.
Guardians 2, Rays 1 (10 innings) — At Cleveland: Amed Rosario delivered an TBI single in the bottom of the 10th to lift the AL Central Division champs. The teams combined for just 11 hits.
Twins 8, White Sox 4 — At Minneapolis: Chicago fell three games under .500 at 76-79 with the road loss. Matt Wallner drove in three runs for the Twins, while Gio Urshela and Jake Cave had three hits apiece to highlight Minnesota’s 12-hit attack. Jose Abreu and Josh Harrison collected two hits each for Chicago.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Nationals 3, Braves 2 (10 innings) — At Washington: CJ Abrams’ third hit of the game drove in the winning run in the bottom of the 10th. The Braves (97-59) began the night tied with the Mets atop the NL East, and the teams open a three-game series Friday in Atlanta, weather permitting.
Mets 5, Marlins 4 (10 innings) —At New York: Eduardo Escobar’s RBI single in the bottom of the 10th moved New York (98-58) a full game ahead of Atlanta for the NL East Division lead.
Cubs 4, Phillies 2 — At Chicago: Yan Gomes drove in a run with a fielder’s choice, then came across on Christopher Morel’s three-run home run in a four-run fifth inning for the streaking Cubs.
Pirates 4, Reds 3 (10 innings) — At Pittsburgh: Kevin Newman had a two-out single in the 10th inning and Pittsburgh beat Cincinnati after blowing a three-run lead in the ninth. Kyle Farmer hit a two-run homer in the ninth off Chase De Jong. and Jake Fraley homered five pitches later to tie it.
