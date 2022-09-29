Yankees Blue Jays Baseball
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge hits a two-run home run, his 61st homer of the season, during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night in Toronto. The Yankees won, 8-3.

 Nathan Denette The Canadian Press

Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season with a tiebreaking, two-run drive in the seventh inning that lifted the New York Yankees over the Toronto Blue Jays 8-3 on Wednesday night.

The 30-year-old slugger drove a 94.5 mph belt-high sinker with a full-count from left-hander Tim Mayza (8-1) over the left-field fence at Rogers Centre. The 117.4 mph drive took just 3.8 seconds to land 394 feet from the plate, and it put the Yankees ahead 5-3.

