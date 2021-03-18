INDIANAPOLIS — Several prominent players at the March Madness basketball tournament took aim at the NCAA on social media Wednesday, demanding changes to how they are allowed to be compensated in the latest organized display of power by college athletes.
Isaiah Livers of Michigan, Geo Baker of Rutgers and Jordan Bohannon of Iowa were among those pushing for NCAA reforms with the hashtag #NotNCAAProperty. The athletes, who are staying at hotels a short walk from NCAA headquarters in downtown Indy, are urging the association to allow them to earn money for things like sponsorship deals, online endorsement and personal appearances.
The tweets were posted on the eve of the tournament. Because of the pandemic the event is being played entirely in Indiana with all 68 teams staying in what the NCAA describes as a “controlled environment.” Players are largely limited to their hotels, practices and games. The tournament generates nearly $900 million in revenue for schools and conferences from the NCAA’s media rights deal with CBS and Turner Sports to broadcast the games.
Bohannon has been a vocal proponent for NCAA reforms that give athletes more rights. Earlier this year he was among several college athletes in Iowa to publicly back the state legislature’s NIL bill.
“It’s been far too long,” he tweeted. “Time for our voices to be heard. #NotNCAAProperty”
DES MOINES — Drake basketball coach Darian DeVries has agreed to an eight-year contract extension through 2028-29, athletic director Brian Hardin announced Wednesday night. DeVries has led the Bulldogs to 20-win seasons each of his first three years at the school. Drake, at 25-9, has the third-most wins in the nation and will play Wichita State in an NCAA First Four game today.
Former NBA player Shawn Bradley disclosed Wednesday that he was paralyzed two months ago when he was struck from behind by a vehicle while riding a bike near his Utah home. The 7-foot-6 Bradley, 48, was riding his bike about a block from his home in St. George, Utah, on Jan. 20, when he was struck, causing a traumatic spinal cord injury. He has been hospitalized since the accident, undergoing neck fusion surgery and rehabilitation.
LeBron James is becoming a part-owner of the Boston Red Sox. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar confirmed Tuesday night that he and his longtime business partner, Maverick Carter, are taking an ownership stake in the Fenway Sports Group.
The FSG conglomerate owns the Red Sox, English soccer powerhouse Liverpool and the Roush Fenway Racing NASCAR team.
HOCKEY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres fired coach Ralph Krueger on Wednesday with the freefalling team in the midst of an 0-10-2 skid. The Sabres made the move the morning following a 3-2 loss at New Jersey, against a Devils team which snapped an 11-game home winless skid.
Assistant coach Don Granato takes over on an interim basis, with Buffalo opening a two-game home series against Boston on Thursday. Assistant Steve Smith was also fired.
The New York Rangers were without coach David Quinn and his entire staff Wednesday against Philadelphia because of NHL COVID protocol. Quinn and assistants Jacques Martin, David Oliver and Greg Brown are unavailable. Martin is among the oldest coaches in hockey at age 68.
Kris Knoblauch, who coaches the Rangers’ top minor league affiliate, the American Hockey League’s Hartford WolfPack, served as acting coach.