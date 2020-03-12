The National Hockey League said it’s aware of the NBA’s decision and is continuing to consult with medical experts and evaluate options. It expects to have another update Thursday.
Also Wednesday, the Mariners said they will move their home games in March out of Seattle, the U.S. city hardest-hit by the outbreak; the team and Major League Baseball have not decided whether the games will be played at the opponent’s ballpark or a neutral site.
The Athletics announced they are working on alternate plans for their season-opening series at the Coliseum after the City of Oakland imposed a ban on gatherings of 1,000 or more people through the end of March. The team hasn’t said whether it was considering a different location for the games or playing in an empty ballpark.
And the Italian soccer club Juventus said defender Daniele Rugani has COVID-19 — the first player in the country’s top division to test positive. The team said Rugani and “those who have had contact with him” have been isolated.
BASKETBALL
Bulls’ Hutchison to undergo surgery
CHICAGO — Chicago Bulls forward Chandler Hutchison will have surgery on his right shoulder that will likely end his season, the team announced Wednesday.
Hutchison is scheduled to have arthroscopic surgery on the AC joint on Tuesday, with the recovery expected to take three to four months. He was initially hurt Nov. 27 against Golden State, missed 17 games before returning in January and re-injured the shoulder at Washington on Feb. 11.
Hornets deny Heat clinching win
MIAMI — Devonte’ Graham scored 30 points, Caleb Martin scored 19 and the Charlotte Hornets shook off an early 20-point deficit to beat the Miami Heat, 109-98, on Wednesday night — keeping Miami’s magic number for clinching a postseason berth at one.
Embiid returns, 76ers top Pistons
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 30 points and 14 rebounds in his return from a sprained left shoulder, leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a 124-106 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night.
Mavericks beat Nuggets, avoid 3-game skid
DALLAS — Boban Marjanovic had 31 points and 17 rebounds, Luka Doncic scored 28 points and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Denver Nuggets, 113-97, on Wednesday night.
Randle helps Knicks beat Hawks in OT
ATLANTA — Julius Randle scored 33 points, RJ Barrett added 26 and the New York Knicks defeated the Atlanta Hawks, 136-131, in overtime Wednesday night after Trae Young led a furious comeback in the fourth quarter.
FOOTBALL
Dickerson, McNair to College Hall of Fame
Eric Dickerson from SMU, Heisman Trophy winner Eric Crouch from Nebraska and the late Steve McNair from Alcorn State are among 17 players selected for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.
The other inductees announced Wednesday by the National Football Foundation include Lomas Brown, Keith Byars, Glenn Dorsey, Jumbo Elliott, Jason Hanson, E.J. Henderson, E.J. Junior, Cade McNown, Leslie O’Neal, Anthony Poindexter, Bob Stein, Michael Westbrook, Elmo Wright and David Pollack. The two coaches selected for induction are Dick Sheridan, who coached at Furman and North Carolina State, and longtime Villanova coach Andy Tally.
Ravens guard Yanda retires from NFL
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Much thinner and chattier than during his playing days, Marshal Yanda retired from the NFL on Wednesday with the satisfaction of knowing he walked away before being kicked out the door. Yanda, a former University of Iowa standout, played his entire 13-year career with the Baltimore Ravens and was an eight-time Pro Bowl selection.
HOCKEY
Kane scores twice, Blackhawks beat Sharks
CHICAGO — Patrick Kane scored twice, Alex DeBrincat had three assists and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the San Jose Sharks, 6-2, on Wednesday night. Duncan Keith, Brandon Saad, Alex Nylander and rookie Dominik Kubalik also scored as the Blackhawks handed the Sharks their ninth loss in their last 12 games. Jonathan Toews had two assists, and Corey Crawford made 34 saves in his 10th straight start.