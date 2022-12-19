Packers Bears Football
Green Bay Packers' Christian Watson celebrates his touchdown catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

 Charles Rex Arbogast

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Tonight’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers could have showcased two Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks and some of the top wide receivers in the league.

Instead, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp are on injured reserve for the Rams, Davante Adams is playing for the Las Vegas Raiders and Aaron Rodgers enters the game with some of the worst stats of his 15 seasons as the Packers starting quarterback.

